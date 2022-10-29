"Don't want another IND vs NZ knockouts pls god noo"- India fans dread the possibility of facing New Zealand in semifinal or final of T20 World Cup 2022

After New Zealand's (NZ) thumping win over Sri Lanka, the Kiwis almost seem to have a foot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup and could possibly meet Team India in the knockouts. Kane Williamson and his men dished out another professional performance, beating Sri Lanka by 65 runs.
The Men in Blue have also got off to a fantastic start, winning both their games so far. If both these teams top their respective groups, there is a chance that they might meet in the final. But if the Kiwis top their group and India finish second, these two may well play out another World Cup semifinal.
Indian fans don't have great memories of playing knockout games against the Kiwis of late. They lost to the Blackcaps in the 2019 World Cup semifnal, 2021 World Test Championship final as well as in the must-win game in last year's T20 World Cup.
These fans are just hoping that the Men in Blue somehow avoid the Kiwis in such crunch games because the latter always seem to bring their A-game to the table. Here are some of the reactions:
New Zealand bowlers had another brilliant day in the field
Glenn Phillips' heroic hundred took New Zealand to 167/7, a total that seemed far-fetched at 15/3. However, the total still looked within Sri Lanka's reach and the Kiwis needed a good start with the ball.
In fact, they got an even better start as Trent Boult and Tim Southee, for the umpteenth time, made the new ball talk and had the opposition reeling at 8/4. The spinners Mitchell Santner and Isha Sodhi also chipped in with a few wickets in the middle overs and ensured they registered another big win.
If India end up losing the game tomorrow against South Africa, there is a huge chance that they may finish second in their group and face New Zealand in the semi-finals.
