"Don't want another IND vs NZ knockouts pls god noo"- India fans dread the possibility of facing New Zealand in semifinal or final of T20 World Cup 2022

After New Zealand's (NZ) thumping win over Sri Lanka, the Kiwis almost seem to have a foot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup and could possibly meet Team India in the knockouts. Kane Williamson and his men dished out another professional performance, beating Sri Lanka by 65 runs.

The Men in Blue have also got off to a fantastic start, winning both their games so far. If both these teams top their respective groups, there is a chance that they might meet in the final. But if the Kiwis top their group and India finish second, these two may well play out another World Cup semifinal.

Indian fans don't have great memories of playing knockout games against the Kiwis of late. They lost to the Blackcaps in the 2019 World Cup semifnal, 2021 World Test Championship final as well as in the must-win game in last year's T20 World Cup.

These fans are just hoping that the Men in Blue somehow avoid the Kiwis in such crunch games because the latter always seem to bring their A-game to the table. Here are some of the reactions:

Prithvi @Puneite_ Waiting for the day when people will actually admit NZ is one of the best teams in the world rather than dismiss their success as luck Waiting for the day when people will actually admit NZ is one of the best teams in the world rather than dismiss their success as luck

𝗠𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗮. @mithakhr71 I love NZ but really don't want another IND vs NZ in knockouts pls god noo I love NZ but really don't want another IND vs NZ in knockouts pls god noo😭

Megha @kyayaarmegha No matter what happens, I am not mentally, physically, morphologicaly, emotionally, ready for Ind vs Nz knockout. Idc who doesn't make it till there, but it should be avoided at all costs. Thank you. No matter what happens, I am not mentally, physically, morphologicaly, emotionally, ready for Ind vs Nz knockout. Idc who doesn't make it till there, but it should be avoided at all costs. Thank you.

vishakha @eternalalia Nz vs Ind in semis Nz vs Ind in semis 😵 https://t.co/70Ro31L7Uw

jarredvennett𓃵 @jaredvenet IND vs NZ final mostly. Brace urself for 5-3 IND vs NZ final mostly. Brace urself for 5-3 😭🙏

Holy Cricket Christ! @CricketInsight3



Doing so, India won't have to play them in semis, which is a big relief for Indian fans and players.



#5-3 #INDvsNZ I just want NZ to keep winning, so that they can top their group table.Doing so, India won't have to play them in semis, which is a big relief for Indian fans and players. #T20WC #5-3 #INDvNZ I just want NZ to keep winning, so that they can top their group table.Doing so, India won't have to play them in semis, which is a big relief for Indian fans and players.💀 #T20WC #5-3 #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ

श्रद्धा ||🇮🇳 @koraakaagaj twitter.com/DeepTake/statu… TakeADeepBreath @DeepTake NZ 'punching above their weight' in 50 overs WC, T20 WC & WTC NZ 'punching above their weight' in 50 overs WC, T20 WC & WTC https://t.co/h9s9TpFfoa I really want NZ to win they're my second favourite after ind but I'm also scared of IND vs NZ knockout records I really want NZ to win they're my second favourite after ind but I'm also scared of IND vs NZ knockout records 😭😭 twitter.com/DeepTake/statu…

🐐 @FOREVER_VK_FAN

Imagine us losing to SA tomorrow and finishing No 2 in our group

It will be IND vs NZ semis Another huge win loading for NZImagine us losing to SA tomorrow and finishing No 2 in our groupIt will be IND vs NZ semis Another huge win loading for NZImagine us losing to SA tomorrow and finishing No 2 in our groupIt will be IND vs NZ semis 💀

Vishal @Fanpointofviews 5-3 only reminds me of one of the worst day of my life as cricket fan.



I just hate this score. 5-3 only reminds me of one of the worst day of my life as cricket fan.I just hate this score.

soniya. @Kohliophile Kuch bhi ho jaye Nz vs Ind nahi Semis me please god can't see this tinpot tuktuk Williamson doing nothing and winning against us Kuch bhi ho jaye Nz vs Ind nahi Semis me please god can't see this tinpot tuktuk Williamson doing nothing and winning against us

Yashraj @yashhitange India I beg you to win tomorrow anyhow, dont want to face this Mighty Kiwis and get KO from SF again. Can't see the same shit again and again #T20WorldCup India I beg you to win tomorrow anyhow, dont want to face this Mighty Kiwis and get KO from SF again. Can't see the same shit again and again #T20WorldCup

Aani @wigglyywhoops I just know that I need kohli to perform tomorrow, my heart can’t take another India vs NZ semi finals I just know that I need kohli to perform tomorrow, my heart can’t take another India vs NZ semi finals 😔

New Zealand bowlers had another brilliant day in the field

Glenn Phillips' heroic hundred took New Zealand to 167/7, a total that seemed far-fetched at 15/3. However, the total still looked within Sri Lanka's reach and the Kiwis needed a good start with the ball.

In fact, they got an even better start as Trent Boult and Tim Southee, for the umpteenth time, made the new ball talk and had the opposition reeling at 8/4. The spinners Mitchell Santner and Isha Sodhi also chipped in with a few wickets in the middle overs and ensured they registered another big win.

If India end up losing the game tomorrow against South Africa, there is a huge chance that they may finish second in their group and face New Zealand in the semi-finals.

