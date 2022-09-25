ENG-W vs IND-W 2022: “We have taken first nine wickets as well”- Harmanpreet Kaur gives befitting reply after Deepti Sharma runs out Charlotte Dean backing up too far

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has backed all-rounder Deepti Sharma after the latter pulled off a run-out at the non-striker's end in what is colloquially known as the 'Mankading' style to dismiss England's Charlotte Dean. It was the last wicket of the match and came at a time when the 10th-wicket partnership for the hosts had put on 35 runs and taken their team to just 17 shy of a comeback win.

This wicket gave the Women in Blue a win in the 3rd ODI at Lord’s on Saturday (September 24) and earned them a first-ever whitewash series win in England. This has given a fitting farewell to the legendary Jhulan Goswami as she said goodbye to the game.

Deepti showcased her game awareness during the 44th over of the England innings. As the spinner was about to deliver the ball, she knocked over the bails as the non-striker Dean left the crease. The appeal was referred to the third umpire, who gave the decision in favor of the visitors.

Speaking to Sky Sports, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur gave a blunt reply to back Deepti Sharma. She said:

"We have taken first nine wickets as well. I thought everyone can talk that as well. I will back my player. It was well within the law".

She added:

"It's part of the game. We have not done anything new and it is part of the ICC rules and it just shows your awareness. I will back my players. At the end of the day, a win is a win."

Harmanpreet Kaur wins hearts with a special gesture for Jhulan Goswami

Harmanpreet Kaur won the applause of fans as she took Jhulan Goswami out to call the toss in her farewell match.

Harmanpreet also got emotional and embraced the star pacer as tears rolled down her cheeks during the team huddle. A series whitewash was the icing on the cake on the special occasion.

Defending 169, Jhulan signed off with a couple of wickets in her final international match, featuring three maiden overs.

Renuka Singh was the pick of the bowlers for India, finishing with figures of 4/29. Meanwhile, Rajeshwari Gaikwad also scalped a couple of wickets.

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana (50) and Deepti Sharma (68) helped India reach 169 after they were struggling at 29/4 in 8.4 overs.

England pacer Kate Cross shone with a four-fer while Sophie Ecclestone and Freya Kemp scalped a couple of wickets each. Charlotte Dean picked up a couple of wickets as well as what seemed to be a collective match-winning effort at the time. However, Harmanpreet Kaur's side proved too good in the end.

