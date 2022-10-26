"England losing feels like a personal achievement" - Fans troll Buttler and Co. as Ireland spring another major upset in T20 World Cup

England have been handed a huge upset in the T20 World Cup as Ireland won the game on Wednesday by five runs, thanks to the D/L method. The chasing team needed 53 off 33 balls when the rain at the MCG got heavier and the players were taken off the field.
Although Moeen Ali did score at a brisk pace, England had already lost five wickets by then and that proved to be a major factor as they were five runs behind the D/L par score. The match couldn't resume after the cut-off time passed and Ireland were awarded two points.
Fans on Twitter trolled Jos Buttler and his men as they are yet to beat a European nation in T20 World Cup history.
There was also jubilation from Indian fans as the English media and former players had recently accused the Indian women's team of not playing in the 'spirit of the game' when Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end. Many felt that India took advantage of the 'unfair' rules, which is why fans today were happy to see that England got a taste of their own medicine.
Here are some of the reactions:
England's middle-order issues continue
Jos Buttler and Alex Hales failed to get their team off to a flying start as both departed fairly early. Dawid Malan wasn't able to maintain a healthy strike rate and Ben Stokes was cleaned up with an absolute beauty.
Although Ali tried his best to take his team closer to the par total, the likes of Harry Brook, Malan and even Liam Livingstone weren't able to live up to their billing.
The loss means that the encounter between Buttler and Co. against hosts Australia on the same ground on Friday could prove to be a virtual knockout.
Both England and Australia were firm favorites to go into the semifinals and even win the tournament. Now it feels like only one of them will get a ticket to progress further.
