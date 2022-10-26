"England losing feels like a personal achievement" - Fans troll Buttler and Co. as Ireland spring another major upset in T20 World Cup

England have been handed a huge upset in the T20 World Cup as Ireland won the game on Wednesday by five runs, thanks to the D/L method. The chasing team needed 53 off 33 balls when the rain at the MCG got heavier and the players were taken off the field.

Although Moeen Ali did score at a brisk pace, England had already lost five wickets by then and that proved to be a major factor as they were five runs behind the D/L par score. The match couldn't resume after the cut-off time passed and Ireland were awarded two points.

Fans on Twitter trolled Jos Buttler and his men as they are yet to beat a European nation in T20 World Cup history.

There was also jubilation from Indian fans as the English media and former players had recently accused the Indian women's team of not playing in the 'spirit of the game' when Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end. Many felt that India took advantage of the 'unfair' rules, which is why fans today were happy to see that England got a taste of their own medicine.

Here are some of the reactions:

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire I kinda enjoy it when weird rules come into play against England. Cricket is a beautiful game. I kinda enjoy it when weird rules come into play against England. Cricket is a beautiful game.

Udit @udit_buch DLS always seems unfair method, not different today too but then I remember how England won the ODI World Cup... DLS always seems unfair method, not different today too but then I remember how England won the ODI World Cup...

Joksh Little (Perry's version) @Jokeresque_ (as per rules which everyone knew about before tournament I must mention) We have arrived(as per rules which everyone knew about before tournament I must mention) We have arrived 😹 (as per rules which everyone knew about before tournament I must mention) https://t.co/yZDxBeNOHe

TheCricketMen @thecricketmen Imagine getting up at 4am to watch England lose and a load of rain. Banter. Imagine getting up at 4am to watch England lose and a load of rain. Banter.

TheCricketMen @thecricketmen Oh boy. England. Australia. Knock out game. Friday. Tasty. Oh boy. England. Australia. Knock out game. Friday. Tasty.

Sritama (Ross Taylor’s version) @cricketpun_duh the australian rain gods 100% hate england i love it the australian rain gods 100% hate england i love it

Silly Point @FarziCricketer No more Super 12. This is Super 13 with Rain being 13th team. #T20WorldCup No more Super 12. This is Super 13 with Rain being 13th team. #T20WorldCup

Archer @poserarcher @ICC Twitter will be crazy in sometime when they call alll the rules against spirit of cricket and unfair play. @ICC Twitter will be crazy in sometime when they call alll the rules against spirit of cricket and unfair play.

Starlord @NotTheDarkBlade Would love to see aus knock eng out of t20i wc group stage Would love to see aus knock eng out of t20i wc group stage

David @CricketFreakD1 2011 was the last time when IRELAND beat England in World Cup game. U know what happened in that World Cup 2011 was the last time when IRELAND beat England in World Cup game. U know what happened in that World Cup🇮🇳

° @anubhav__tweets dunno why but England losing feels like a personal achievement dunno why but England losing feels like a personal achievement

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Matches won by England against European nations at the T20 World Cup:



End of list. Matches won by England against European nations at the T20 World Cup:End of list.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan



Ireland beat England in the 2022 WC.



It's coming home guys Ireland beat England in the 2011 WC.Ireland beat England in the 2022 WC.It's coming home guys Ireland beat England in the 2011 WC.Ireland beat England in the 2022 WC.It's coming home guys 🏆

CricRoyale @cricroyale

Ireland

#ENGvsIRE

Anyways let the WC get over, then we speak more. England & Brand of Cricket huh White ball revolution ehhIrelandAnyways let the WC get over, then we speak more. England & Brand of Cricket huh White ball revolution ehh😂Ireland 🙌👍#ENGvsIRE Anyways let the WC get over, then we speak more.

Yashraj @yashhitange



to this where England lost by 5 runs against Irish in 2022 WC



Life would come to full Circle.



Proper 30 years Reverse Challenge.



Just how things change



#T20WorldCup From getting score to defend 22 off 1 post DLS against SA in 1992 WCto this where England lost by 5 runs against Irish in 2022 WCLife would come to full Circle.Proper 30 years Reverse Challenge.Just how things change From getting score to defend 22 off 1 post DLS against SA in 1992 WCto this where England lost by 5 runs against Irish in 2022 WCLife would come to full Circle. Proper 30 years Reverse Challenge. Just how things change 😂😂#T20WorldCup

England's middle-order issues continue

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales failed to get their team off to a flying start as both departed fairly early. Dawid Malan wasn't able to maintain a healthy strike rate and Ben Stokes was cleaned up with an absolute beauty.

Although Ali tried his best to take his team closer to the par total, the likes of Harry Brook, Malan and even Liam Livingstone weren't able to live up to their billing.

The loss means that the encounter between Buttler and Co. against hosts Australia on the same ground on Friday could prove to be a virtual knockout.

Both England and Australia were firm favorites to go into the semifinals and even win the tournament. Now it feels like only one of them will get a ticket to progress further.

