"Even if he doesn't score runs, he's a great player to have in your team" - Moeen Ali backs under-fire Ben Stokes ahead of third T20I against Australia 

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has come out in support of his teammate Ben Stokes, backing him to excel at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. Returning to the England setup after an 18-month absence, Stokes has not had an eventful series against Australia so far.

Promoted to No. 3 in the first contest, the pace-bowling all-rounder was dismissed for just nine runs. In the second T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Stokes was bowled by Adam Zampa after scoring seven runs. The Englishman claimed the crucial wicket of Mitchell Marsh with the ball and recorded an acrobatic effort on the boundary ropes, leading to a win for Jos Buttler's side.

England's Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy YOU CAN NOT DO THAT BEN STOKES YOU CAN NOT DO THAT BEN STOKES 😍 https://t.co/Y5nH6TtnJJ

Backing Stokes to turn up when it matters, Moeen said ahead of the final T20I in Canberra:

"When the big games come, he'll score runs and that's what you want from your gun players. I don't care if Ben doesn't score any runs in the next couple of games because once the World Cup comes, I'm sure he'll be fine. Even if he doesn't score runs, he's a great player to have in your team."

The all-rounder added:

"Ben offers so much even if he's not scoring runs - he opened the bowling (on Wednesday night) and bowled really well and he was brilliant in the field - that effort was amazing."

With their wins in the first two T20Is in Perth and Canberra, England have already claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead over the hosts in the three-match series.

"He's captained exceptionally well in tough games" - Moeen Ali praises Jos Buttler's early days as captain

The responsibility of leading England's white-ball side fell to Jos Buttler after Eoin Morgan retired from international cricket earlier this year. The wicket-keeper's career as a captain began on a sour note following successive series defeats to India and South Africa at home.

Despite the early setback, Buttler seems to have picked up some serious momentum with a landmark series win against Australia heading into the World Cup. Praising Buttler's 'fantastic' cricket brain, England's T20I vice-captain said:

"He's got a fantastic cricket brain. He's very open-minded as a captain, always thinking outside the box. It might not always come off but to become a better team we need."

The all-rounder added:

"He's captained exceptionally well in tough games, to defend in Australia twice already is great for him and the team."

England will face Australia in the third and final T20I of the series on Friday (October 14) before preparing for their T20 World Cup warm-up match against Pakistan at The Gabba.

Will Ben Stokes find his rhythm in time for the T20 World Cup 2022?

