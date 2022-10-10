IND vs SA 2022: "Forget the 7 and focus on 93; the hundred will come" - Aakash Chopra lavishes praise on Ishan Kishan's match-winning knock in the 2nd ODI 

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra has urged Ishan Kishan not to get too hung up about missing out on a milestone. The young wicketkeeper-batter scored a sublime 93 off 84 deliveries in his hometown Ranchi as the hosts secured a seven-wicket victory in the second ODI on Sunday, October 9.

Kishan registered the highest score of his ODI career but failed to convert it into his maiden international hundred as he holed out to Reeza Hendricks at deep mid-wicket.

The southpaw hit four fours and seven sixes and particularly took on the likes of Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje to great effect.

BCCI @BCCI Runs

Balls

Fours

Sixes



What a stunning knock that was from



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvSA-2NDODI



#TeamIndia | #INDvSA RunsBallsFoursSixesWhat a stunning knock that was from @ishankishan51 Follow the match 9⃣3⃣ Runs8⃣4⃣ Balls4⃣ Fours7⃣ SixesWhat a stunning knock that was from @ishankishan51! 🔥 🔥 Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSA-2NDODI #TeamIndia | #INDvSA https://t.co/OZYyVrX1xG

Stating that Kishan should be proud of his efforts for the team's cause, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"Ishan Kishan just took Keshav Maharaj down early on. His numbers, surprisingly, are not that good against left-arm spin. The way he took on Anrich Nortje was just outstanding batting. He scored 93, forget the milestones, the important thing is that the job was done. Forget the seven and focus on 93, the hundred will come."

This was arguably the most impactful innings of the former U-19 World Cup captain in his brief ODI career so far. He announced his arrival in the format with a sublime fifty, but has only received limited opportunities in ODIs.

"Siraj bowled well, but still not first choice for the T20 World Cup" - Aakash Chopra

One of India's major takeaways from the seven-wicket win in the second ODI was Mohammed Siraj's spell. The right-arm pacer recorded figures of 3-38, claiming the wickets of Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, and Keshav Maharaj.

He has had a fruitful year in the 50-over format after a forgettable debut in 2019. Siraj currently has 16 wickets to his name in 2022 at an economy rate of 4.50.

Noting that Siraj's success in ODIs does not warrant him a place in the T20 World Cup squad as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement, Chopra said:

"Siraj is bowling well with pace and accuracy. He is a candidate for the T20 World Cup as well, but his numbers in T20 cricket are not good till now."

Chopra continued:

So, let's not get carried away. Here it was difficult to bat with the ball staying relatively low. So, Siraj bowled well, but still not first choice for the T20 World Cup."

The team management is yet to decide on a replacement for the injured Bumrah. Along with Siraj, the likes of Deepak Chahar and Mohammad Shami are in contention to make it to the main squad for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Should Siraj be named as Bumrah's replacement in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: IND vs SA 2022: "Keshav Maharaj's decision to bat first backfired" - Aakash Chopra baffled by South Africa's strategy in 2nd ODI

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far