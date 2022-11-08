“He has the X-factor like Suryakumar Yadav” – Mohammad Kaif backs Prithvi Shaw after Team India snub for New Zealand and Bangladesh series

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has backed swashbuckling opener Prithvi Shaw after his Team India snub for the upcoming bilateral series in New Zealand and Bangladesh. He feels that the Mumbaikar is a match-winner with unique talent like World No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav.

The veteran credited Shaw for improving his game over the last few months. He also advised him to keep persevering and performing in domestic matches.

Prithvi Shaw recently scored 332 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 181.42 for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Kaif said:

“His match-winning ability makes him special. He opens the innings and hits big shots. I have worked with him at Delhi Capitals. If he plays the first six overs, he gives a good start and scores big. I think he has improved his game in domestic cricket over the last few months. You cannot keep such players out for a long time. He’ll have to wait. Suryakumar Yadav is a big example.”

He added:

“Shaw’s time will come, have perseverance and keep scoring runs. My advice would be to work on his fitness, which he is already doing. He has lost a lot of weight, looking fit and scoring runs. He has the X-factor as Suryakumar Yadav has in the middle overs to control the game. Similarly, Shaw has that power while opening the innings.”

It is worth mentioning that Suryakumar made his India debut at the age of 30.

“His future is very bright” - Mohammad Kaif hails Prithvi Shaw for his ability to give his team a flying start

Kaif also mentioned that Prithvi Shaw could provide his team with an electrifying start. He added that the 22-year-old has a bright future as he will only learn and mature with age on his side.

“If he gets going, he can score five boundaries in six balls. He has all the shots in the book, which is his power. Shaw can give a flying start to his team. He’s only 22-year-old; he’ll mature and learn. His future is very bright.”

Meanwhile, Chetan Sharma, Chairman of the selection committee, has shed light on why Prithvi Shaw failed to be a part of the India squad across formats for the aforementioned series. He said:

“We are looking at Prithvi, we are in communication with him. He is doing well and will get his chances very soon.”

Prithvi Shaw, who last played for India in July 2021 against Sri Lanka, will be looking to make an impact in IPL 2023. He scored 283 runs in 10 matches for Delhi Capitals at a strike rate of 152.97 in the last edition of the T20 extravaganza.

