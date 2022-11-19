“I don’t mind having a different Test coach and white-ball coach” – Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has supported the idea of having a different set of coaches for India in Test and white-ball cricket. He cited the example of reigning white-ball champions (ODI and T20I) England, the only country with different coaches for the two formats.

The senior Indian wicket-keeper feels that the above-mentioned two teams play too much cricket. Hence, India are also likely to end up with different coaches for red-ball and white-ball formats.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik said:

“I don’t mind having a different Test coach and white-ball coach, which is something that the English team has embraced and let’s be honest, I think there are only two countries that play so much cricket, India and England.”

He continued:

“When it comes to the volume of cricket played, especially, interestingly, you have tours overlapping as well. You are gonna see coaches, obviously, choosing which is of more context.”

Karthik also extended his support to head coach Rahul Dravid, who has been rested alongside senior players after the T20 World Cup. The latter will join Team India for the Bangladesh tour next month, comprising three ODIs and a couple of Tests.

Karthik further hinted that only six players would be common in India's squad for ODIs in New Zealand and Bangladesh due to a gap of three days - Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar.

“Look, I think, as we speak, on the 30th, the team is going to Bangladesh and this series isn’t going to get over till the 30th. I don’t think India can be in two places at the same time."

He added:

"So, it’s very understandable that a coach opts out of it and that is something that Team India need to look for, the 2024 World Cup and 2023 One Day World Cup.”

NCA head VVS Laxman is currently serving as the acting India head coach on the ongoing New Zealand tour, comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs.

“That will be the biggest priority now” – Dinesh Karthik on India's upcoming Test series

Karthik feels that Team India will now focus on the upcoming Test series in Bangladesh and Australia in their attempt to reach back-to-back World Test Championship finals. He pointed out that a full-fledged Test team has been picked for that very reason.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are currently fourth in the World Test championship table.

On this, Karthik said:

“I think two Tests in Bangladesh and four Tests in Australia is what the captain and coach are looking forward to now because if you win five of those six Tests, then we have a chance, a crack at the World Test Championship final that happens in July.

He added:

“That will be the biggest priority now; hence, they have chosen to be part of those series. That’s why you’ll see a full-fledged team going to Bangladesh and then to Australia Test series.”

India's squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj and Umesh Yadav.

