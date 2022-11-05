"I don’t see T20 cricket being a 37-year-old’s game" - Mark Taylor urges Australia's selectors to select youngsters after T20 World Cup

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor has urged selectors to look towards the future after the ongoing T20 World Cup. The former opener stated that the format requires young cricketers with quick feet.

Australia's aging side have underperformed in the ongoing tournament as they face an uphill battle to reach the semi-finals. The hosts lost their opening match to New Zealand by 89 runs and have since fought to cover the dent in the net run rate.

Despite three victories, the defending champions' net run rate remains negative.

Taylor, once one of the country's best openers, believes that maximum youngsters should play T20s at the top level to bring dynamism against fast bowlers. He was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald:

"I don’t see T20 cricket being a 37-year-old’s game at the absolute elite level. It might be terrific from a spectacle point of view but at the top level you want young people playing this game.

"When you’re an opening batsman - I do know what it’s like even though I didn’t play T20 - and facing guys bowling 140 km/h or quicker it’s not always easy to stay in, but take them for eight or nine an over that’s even harder. That often requires younger people with younger eyes and quicker feet. That’s what Australia need to look at for our future."

Australia's dangerous opening pair of Aaron Finch and David Warner haven't clicked in the tournament. Warner, who won the Player of the Tournament award in the last edition, has a highest score of 25 in five matches. Finch has also repeatedly struggled but struck a useful fifty against Ireland.

Australia to rely on Sri Lanka to progress to the semi-finals

Australian cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

While the Aussies edged out Afghanistan by four runs in Adelaide on Friday, November 4, the win didn't improve their net run rate by much.

The defending champions posted 168 in their allotted 20 overs, but Rashid Khan's knock of 48 off 23 balls nearly helped the Afghans hunt down the target.

However, Afghanistan ultimately fell short, ending their campaign without a win. The hosts' victory meant Sri Lanka were eliminated.

However, if the Lankans beat England on Saturday, November 5, Australia will reach the semi-finals. But Jos Buttler and Co. will progress if they win the final Group 1 game of the Super 12 stage.

