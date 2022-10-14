"I'm not a big fan of it, to be fair, personally" - Aaron Finch on the controversial non-striker run-outs following Starc's warning to Buttler in the third T20I

Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch has weighed in on the controversial non-striker run-out mode of dismissal.

The washed-out third T20I between Australia and England nearly saw Jos Buttler being dismissed in a similar fashion again. However, he was only given a warning by Mitchell Starc after his followthrough.

According to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) latest guidelines, the mode of dismissal will be considered a run-out and is no longer an unfair mode of play. In the short span since the cricketing governing body's release surrounding the law, there has been increased activity on the non-striker's end.

Deepti Sharma's non-striker run-out against Charlie Dean to help India win the third ODI against England last month received a mixed response. However, Mitchell Starc and Deepak Chahar opted to warn Jos Buttler and Tristan Stubbs instead of effecting the run-out.

Admitting that he was unaware of the incident involving Mitchell Starc and Jos Buttler early on in the contest in Canberra, Aaron Finch said:

"I wasn't aware, had no idea about that. I think if batters get a warning then it's fair game after that."

Finch continued:

"That would go for most teams, I assume, if you give the batter a warning that they are getting a little too much ground before the ball is bowled. But I'm not a big fan of it, to be fair, personally."

The third T20I between the two arch-rivals was abandoned after multiple spells of rain in the capital city. After being put into bat, England registered 112/2 in 12 overs with Jos Buttler scoring an unbeaten 64. Only five overs of action were possible in the second innings before the contest was called off altogether.

"I personally wouldn't run someone out like that" - Chris Woakes seconds Aaron Finch's thoughts on non-striker run-outs

England pacer Chris Woakes made the ball talk in the short second innings that was on offer. Slowly making his return from a significant injury layoff, the right-arm bowler ended with figures of 3/7 from his two overs.

Woakes mirrored Finch's thoughts while stating that he did not endorse the idea of run-outs at the non-strikers' end before the ball was bowled. However, he added that giving a warning constitutes fairplay. Woakes said following England's 2-0 series win:

"In my eyes that's the best way to go about. I've got no issue with warning guys. I personally wouldn't run someone out [like that] but a warning, no issue with that."

Both Australia and England will meet again in the group stages of this year's T20 World Cup.

What are your thoughts on non-striker run-outs? Should a batter be warned beforehand despite the rule being well-embedded in the books? Let us know what you think.

