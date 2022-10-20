"I smacked him for two sixes" - Rishabh Pant recalls 'special shot' against Hasan Ali during last year's T20 World Cup

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is excited about Team India's match-up against Pakistan in their opening encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the MCG on Sunday (October 23).

The 24-year-old may not be a sure-shot starter, with Dinesh Karthik preferred by the management in recent months. However, he definitely has enough match-winning ability to be considered an option.

Pant notably faced Pakistan in last year's T20 World Cup and scored a fine 30-ball 39 with some outrageous shots. Pant's innings was key and alongside Virat Kohli, he helped the Men in Blue recover from their poor start in the middle overs.

Speaking in a video posted by the ICC, Rishabh Pant recalled that innings and specifically mentioned the two sixes he hit off Hasan Ali's bowling. He said:

"I fondly remember that I smacked Hasan Ali for two sixes in the same over. We were just trying to get the run rate up because we lost early wickets and we staged a partnership – me and Virat. We were increasing the run rate and I smacked him for two sixes with one hand... my special shot."

Rishabh Pant on batting with Virat Kohli

Rishabh Pant has batted with former Indian captain Virat Kohli on quite a few occasions. The youngster believes that he has developed a great understanding with the senior pro. Their partnership against Pakistan helped India set a fighting target of 152 in last year's T20 World Cup.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Well played, Rishabh Pant. He scored 39 runs from 30 balls including 2 Sixes and 2 Fours against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021. #INDvPAK Well played, Rishabh Pant. He scored 39 runs from 30 balls including 2 Sixes and 2 Fours against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021. #INDvPAK https://t.co/Ju8ej48doS

Pant explained how Kohli communicates with those who bat with him and encourages them to keep the scoreboard ticking even if they are unable to hit the big shots. He stated:

"He (Kohli) can actually teach you how to go through situations, which might help you in your cricket journey going forward, so it is nice batting with him as always."

The wicketkeeper-batter added:

"It’s good to have someone with a lot of experience batting with you because he can take you through how to take the game on and how to maintain that run-a-ball pressure kind of thing."

Pant didn't play a part in India's warm-up game victory against hosts Australia. It remains to be seen if he will make their line-up for the meeting with Pakistan.

Will Rishabh Pant get a game against Pakistan on Sunday? Let us know in the comments.

