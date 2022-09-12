ICC World Test Championship Points Table (Updated) as on September 12 after ENG vs SA 2022 series

South Africa suffered a crushing nine-wicket defeat in the final match of their ICC World Test Championship series against England. The Proteas lost the series 1-2 despite gaining a 1-0 lead after the opening game.

Dean Elgar's men held on to the second spot on the ICC World Test Championship points table. However, their points percentage has slumped to 60. The gap between second-placed South Africa and table-toppers Australia has increased to 10%.

Meanwhile, England retained the seventh position in the points table. The Ben Stokes-led outfit won their second series of the home summer. However, because of their earlier defeats in the World Test Championship, they remain seventh with 38.6% points to their name.

WTC points table 2021-23:



1) Australia - 70%

2) South Africa - 60%

3) Sri Lanka - 53.33%

4) India - 52.08%

Five teams, namely Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan are alive in the race to the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023. It will be exciting to see which two teams finish at the top and compete in the summit clash.

Defending champions New Zealand suffered an early exit from the tournament after losing six out of their first nine matches. The Black Caps are eighth in the standings with only 25.93% points to their name.

When is the next ICC World Test Championship series?

Australia will host West Indies in the next World Test Championship series (Image: Getty)

There will now be a short break in the World Test Championship as all the teams will focus on the T20I format. The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is slated to take place next month in Australia.

Following the culmination of the mega-event in Australia, the Aussies will host West Indies for a two-match WTC series from November 30. Australia will be keen to cement their number one spot in the points table.

No WTC matches for the next 78 Days. West Indies Vs Australia 1st Test starts from 30th November.

Will Australia whitewash West Indies at home? Share your views in the comments box below.

