IND vs AUS 2022: "1-2 bad games don't make you a bad bowler" - Mohammad Kaif on Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has backed out-of-form Bhuvneshwar Kumar to return to his best in India's upcoming games leading up to the T20 World Cup. The 32-year-old faced a lot of heat on social media and also from a few cricket experts after his expensive (0/52) spell helped Australia complete a record chase in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20).

However, Bhuvneshwar's former Uttar Pradesh teammate Kaif believes that the pacer is an experienced customer and knows exactly how to step up in crunch situations. Kaif feels the team management as well as fans should continue to back Bhuvneshwar despite his recent slump in form.

Speaking to Sports Today on Thursday, here's what Mohammad Kaif had to say about Bhuvneshwar Kumar:

"I am not at all worried about Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He has been around for a while and has done the job for the team for years now. He can pick wickets with the new ball and also did well in England. 1-2 bad games don't make you a bad bowler."

Kaif opined that while all the focus is on India's bowling woes, it is their batting that needs to flourish in crunch situations. On this, he said:

"People are talking about bowling, but I think it will be fine under pressure. We will need to bat well. The bowling is really strong. Bhuvneshwar is the master of the new ball and Bumrah will come back and take care of the death overs. You also have Axar and Chahal who have been doing well. So if we post 170-180 on the board, we will be tough to beat."

Will be disappointed if India doesn't win the T20 World Cup: Mohammad Kaif

Despite Team India's early exit in the Asia Cup and their disappointing performance against the Aussies in the first T20I, Mohammad Kaif believes the Men in Blue have what it takes to win the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pointing out that the squad is composed of many match winners, the 42-year-old admitted that he would be disappointed if India don't end up winning the title.

On this, Mohammad Kaif stated:

"The Indian squad picked for the T20 World Cup is a balanced one. Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, all these are match-winners. It's all about on that day, whether they have it in them to bring it all together. I will be disappointed if India doesn't win the T20 World Cup because I feel they have a strong squad that can go the distance."

Will Team India defy the odds and win their second T20 World Cup? Let us know in the comments.

