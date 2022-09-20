IND vs AUS 2022: "Australians have realized they shouldn't sledge Virat Kohli"- Rajkumar Sharma recalls hilarious incident when Kohli sledged James Faulkner

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli's face-offs against Australian players in the past have been well-documented. They have often riled up Kohli and brought the best out of him.

This is perhaps why his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma feels that the visitors might not sledge Virat Kohli in the upcoming T20I series beginning on Tuesday, September 20.

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner, in particular, sledged Kohli a number of times. The star batter also responded in style with both his bat and his words, getting the better of Faulkner on most occasions.

Speaking to India News ahead of Team India's T20I series against Australia, Rajkumar Sharma recalled a hilarious chat between Kohli and Faulkner that perhaps no one might have heard before. He said:

"I recall an incident in Australia when Virat was sledging Faulkner. After the game, I asked him what was the need to sledge the bowler.

"He said that he was just asking Faulkner, 'Why are you having such a long run-up? In the end you're just going to bowl slower balls and spin. Take a small run-up and save your energy because I am going to smash you for a six anyway'. Australians have realized they shouldn't sledge Virat Kohli."

Virat Kohli loves playing at Mohali: Rajkumar Sharma

Virat Kohli played arguably the best T20I knock of his career the last time the two teams met in a T20I in Mohali. It was a must-win game for the hosts to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup in 2016 and Kohli's stunning 82*(51) took them over the line.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Virat Kohli magic when he batted against Australia last time in Mohali.

Rajkumar explained some of the reasons why the PCA Stadium in Mohali is a happy hunting ground for the former Indian captain. He stated:

"Virat definitely loves playing at Mohali because the people there consider him as one of their own. The pitch there also has a nice pace and bounce, something that Kohli loves as the ball comes onto the bat nicely.

"This is why he has a good record in Australia because they have similar pitches. The traditional Punjabi dhol also creates a vibrant atmosphere at Mohali."

Kohli's childhood coach also spoke about the challenges that the star batter could face in the first T20I on Tuesday. He added:

"Virat Kohli will be tested by the Australians as they will try to hit hard lengths on the fourth and fifth stump. He likes to take his time initially and that's his role probably in the team where he will look to provide stability.

"He might also be ready for the challenge of being peppered by some short-pitched bowling from the Australians."

Will Kohli continue his vintage form from the recently-concluded Asia Cup against the Aussies? Let us know in the comments.

