IND vs AUS 2022: "Bhuvneshwar has neither picked wickets upfront nor has been effective at the death"- Saba Karim

Former Indian selector Saba Karim believes Team India can try Deepak Chahar in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the second T20I against Australia at Nagpur on Friday (September 23).

Bhuvneshwar has been highly expensive at the death in recent times and has also not been able to strike consistent blows with the new ball. He gave away 52 runs in four overs in the first T20I against the Aussies as India lost by four wickets despite scoring in excess of 200.

According to Karim, Deepak Chahar should receive some game time as he is part of India's reserves for the 2022 T20 World Cup. The former wicketkeeper feels that if the hosts use Chahar in the powerplay, they can keep overs from Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel for the final stages of the innings.

Speaking to India News Sports, here's what Saba Karim had to say about Bhuvneshwar Kumar's form:

"Bhuvneshwar has neither picked wickets upfront nor has been effective at the death. They can try Deepak Chahar as he can swing the ball and can even be given three overs upfront before Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah can be used for the latter stages."

Raja Sekhar Yadav @cricketwithraju Last time when India played a T20I match at vidarbha cricket association stadium, Deepak chahar picked hat-trick along with a 6 wicket haul. Last time when India played a T20I match at vidarbha cricket association stadium, Deepak chahar picked hat-trick along with a 6 wicket haul.

Former Delhi cricketer and Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma was also present in the discussion alongside Saba Karim. He opined that the Men in Blue need to play Ravichandran Ashwin, having picked him in their T20 World Cup squad.

He added:

"If you have picked Ashwin for the World Cup, then why not play him in this series? He is an experienced bowler and can also bowl in the powerplay. It is important to give him confidence and see what he is capable of ahead of the World Cup."

Team India should persist with Dinesh Karthik: Saba Karim

Saba Karim also opined that the team management has to show more faith in Dinesh Karthik's finishing ability. Power-hitting could be a crucial factor in Australia, where the T20 World Cup is set to be held, and Karim feels Karthik could be really crucial for his team.

On this, he stated:

"It is important to end the confusion about the entire [Rishabh] Pant-Karthik debate. If the team management has picked Dinesh Karthik now, they should persist with him and make him play at that No.7 slot because you need a power finisher in the World Cup."

India will take to the field in Nagpur on Friday hoping to level the series.

Do you see any changes being made to the Indian team for the second T20I against Australia? Let us know in the comments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far