IND vs AUS 2022: "Don't start this nonsense about him opening" - Gautam Gambhir feels Virat Kohli shouldn't open in T20Is

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes there shouldn't even be a discussion on whether star batter Virat Kohli should open for Team India in T20Is, especially when the likes of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are available.

Kohli brought up his much-awaited maiden T20I hundred opening the batting against Afghanistan in the recently-concluded Asia Cup. Ever since his incredible 71st international hundred, there has been a lot of talk about whether Kohli and Sharma should be Team India's opening pair in the shortest format.

However, while speaking to Star Sports, Gambhir explained why he wants Virat Kohli to be used more as a 'floater' in the middle order depending on the situation. He said:

"Don't start this nonsense about him (Kohli) opening the batting. He can't open the batting with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma (available). I even said this on air that there shouldn't even be a debate about this. I will always be flexible about No. 3. If the openers bat out 10 overs, then I will have Suryakumar Yadav at No.3. If an early wicket falls then Kohli."

I like Virat Kohli at No.3, he can manipulate the strike: Matthew Hayden

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden, who was also present on the panel, feels that the former Indian skipper's position shouldn't be tinkered with. The Aussie believes Virat Kohli should continue to bat at No. 3 when a full-strength Indian team takes on Australia in the upcoming series.

Strike Rate - 146.23 Virat Kohli against Australia in T20I:Innings - 18Runs - 718Fifties - 7Highest Score - 90*Average - 59.83Strike Rate - 146.23

Hayden believes Kohli has the perfect game to rotate the strike and keep the scoreboard ticking. Although there have been doubts about the 33-year-old's strike rate against spin, Hayden feels Kohli can cover it up with his excellent pace-hitting ability. He said:

"I like Virat at No. 3. He can manipulate the strike, his running is just off the charts. He can control the innings. He might be challenged with spin and he is a great player of fast bowling. I think the top four positions are locked."

