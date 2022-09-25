IND vs AUS 2022: "Every game from now on, India have got to win" - Ajay Jadeja on the importance of momentum heading into the T20 World Cup 2022

Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja feels that the upcoming run of games for Team India is crucial to their T20 World Cup 2022 ambitions. The Men in Blue are slated to play four more T20I matches before departing for Australia, where they will play additional warm-up contests.

Rohit Sharma's side have had momentum on their side for most of the year, but now find themselves treading an inconsistent path. The side have lost three of their last five matches after maintaining a formidable 12-match unbeaten run earlier this year.

Stating that India's run to the T20 World Cup 2022 begins with the third T20I against Australia, Ajay Jadeja said on Cricbuzz:

"From now on, I would say that this is our run to the World Cup. Every game from now on, till we finish with South Africa, India have got to win. Unless we do that, we cannot win the World Cup."

Jadeja continued:

"If they catch that momentum or even look at it that way, then I think that it would be a good place to be in."

Since the previous edition of the World Cup, India have amassed series wins over West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, New Zealand and England in bilateral T20I campaigns.

Jadeja added:

"Australia are a good team, they may not have their top four players, but they are still a better side than Sri Lanka. In the last few series we have got Ireland, a draw against South Africa, those were good results, but you got to win this one."

A win in the decider against Australia would mark Rohit Sharma's ninth consecutive series victory as captain. India would also have the most T20I wins in a calendar year if they secure the three-match series.

"You ideally want to win and continue on with that momentum" - Ajay Jadeja

India clawed their way back into the series with a six-wicket win in the rain-curtailed second T20I in Nagpur. It was Australia's first T20I loss on Indian soil since 2017.

With only a handful of matches remaining, the Men in Blue are looking to finalize their combination, with some of the key players trying to regain their rhythm and form.

Reiterating the importance of momentum leading into the tournament, Jadeja said:

"You ideally want to win and continue on with that momentum. In World Cups, you need consistent wins, you cannot have one win and then one loss.

"A 2-1 scoreline looks good in a bilateral series win, but that one game you lost could be a crucial game in the World Cup. It could be the semis, or a vital group stage match to qualify for the semis."

India are scheduled to take on Australia in the final T20I match of the series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25.

