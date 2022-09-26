IND vs AUS 2022: "For me, it has always been about Virat Kohli's solidity rather than his striking ability" - Ajay Jadeja hails the former India captain for playing the anchor role to perfection

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja praised Virat Kohli's assurance at the crease, allowing the rest of the batters to express themselves. His comments came after Kohli scored a sublime fifty in India's six-wicket win over Australia in the third T20I on Sunday, September 25, in Hyderabad.

The Delhi-born batter came into bat in the second over following the early dismissal of KL Rahul. He got into the groove quickly during the high-pressure run chase of 187 and shared vital partnerships to help India get over the line.

Kohli ended with 63 off 48 deliveries and was dismissed in the second ball of the final over by Daniel Sams with the target only five runs away. The Indian batter smashed three fours and four sixes in what was a superb knock.

Opining that Virat Kohli's anchoring role makes batting easier for himself and the rest of the batting unit, Jadeja said on Cricbuzz:

"For a long time, there was a period where Kohli would score the bulk of the runs in the run chase and then MS Dhoni would finish it off. Now, with the personnel changing around Kohli, it has made it easier for him and easier for the rest to play a whole different ball game."

He added:

"For me, it has always been about Virat Kohli's solidity rather than his striking ability. That is why he is the chase master."

Kohli has been among the runs since the Asia Cup 2022, where he ended up as the second-highest run scorer. Despite poor returns in the first two contests against the Aussies, he showcased his ability and form with a match-winning knock in the series decider.

Praising Kohli's consistency while playing the role that suits him best, Jadeja said:

"Kohli may not have the striking ability that a lot of players have in the world or in the Indian team as well, but there is no one else that I know where the consistency is there. He has been showing it for 10-15 years now. When you expect him to do what others do, that is where the trouble begins."

The former Indian skipper paced his innings perfectly and shared a monumental 104-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav. The latter scored a brilliant 69 off just 36 balls and took over, with Kohli more than happy to play second fiddle.

Can't remember the last time Virat Kohli got out in the 20th over while chasing: Ajay Jadeja

Virat Kohli was expected to finish things off after diffusing the tension with a six in the first ball of the final over.

The boundary brought the equation down to five runs required from five deliveries. However, Kohli found Aaron Finch at cover off the next delivery while attempting to clear the fielder, leaving the finishing duties to Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik.

Noting that it is rare to see Virat Kohli being dismissed in the final over of a run chase, Jadeja said:

"This innings will give Kohli a lot of confidence. We heard before the Asia Cup when he talked about his issues and once you get over that barrier, it just releases you."

He added:

"Ever since then, he has just carried on what he does best and that hundred [against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup], especially, it just takes the monkey off the back. I cannot remember the last time Kohli got out in the 20th over while chasing, it rarely happens."

With the win on Sunday, India registered their first T20I series win over Australia on home soil since 2013. Rohit Sharma and Co. are next scheduled to play South Africa before departing for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Does Virat Kohli's anchor role bode well for the entire team? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far