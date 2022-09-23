IND vs AUS 2022: "Harshal Patel has ability to score 50 runs in 12 balls"- Fans tear into Team India pacer for another poor performance

Team India seamer Harshal Patel had a deja vu experience on Friday as he was once again smashed to all parts of the ground during the second T20I against Australia at Nagpur.

Matthew Wade (43* off 20 balls) again showed how valuable he is to the visitors' batting line-up as he took the total to 90 in eight overs, giving his team a good chance to wrap up the series.

Harshal Patel once again looked clueless to Wade as the left-hander smashed him for three sixes in his last over, just the way he had in Mohali. These are worrying signs for the Men in Blue as both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel have leaked runs in multiple games with the T20 World Cup just around the corner.

Here's how fans reacted to Harshal's spell of 0/32 from his two overs:

Ram @Flick_of_wrists Harshal Patel took 32 wicket under Sir Virat Kohli's able leadership Harshal Patel took 32 wicket under Sir Virat Kohli's able leadership

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



32 - Adam Zampa (2021)

31 - Harshal Patel (2022)*

27 - Andrew Tye (2018)

24 - Shaheen Afridi (2021)



Duke 🥂 @DukeForPM7



#INDvAUS If you are a Patel and get to bowl 12 balls, be Axar not Harshal. If you are a Patel and get to bowl 12 balls, be Axar not Harshal.#INDvAUS https://t.co/nJOoQg556R

Ansh Shah @asmemesss Harshal Patel has ability to score 50 in 12 balls Harshal Patel has ability to score 50 in 12 balls https://t.co/orzeqUWo8f

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



0/32 in 2 overs for Harshal.



Udit @udit_buch Harshal Patel is Rajat Bhatia with one speciality of dipping full toss Harshal Patel is Rajat Bhatia with one speciality of dipping full toss

Kaygee18 @Kaygee1803 Still have time



Can't take Harshal to Australia at all Still have time Can't take Harshal to Australia at all

∆nkit🏏 @CaughtAtGully That over from Harshal should seal Arshdeep's place in playing XI, If it wasn't before. That over from Harshal should seal Arshdeep's place in playing XI, If it wasn't before.

Kartik🔥 @KaiseAanaHuaaa

#INDvsAUS Rohit sharma to Harshal patel in dressing room: Rohit sharma to Harshal patel in dressing room:#INDvsAUS https://t.co/YTxl92diPp

Mohit @Mohittweets13 The greatest trick RCB ever pulled out was to make people believe Harshal was a good bowler The greatest trick RCB ever pulled out was to make people believe Harshal was a good bowler

Aritra Mukherjee @aritram029 Arshdeep, Bumrah and Bhuvi should be India's attack in World Cup. Bhuvi can be finished before 10 overs. Hate to say this but Harshal has done little in his international career so far to be considered a certain starter. Arshdeep, Bumrah and Bhuvi should be India's attack in World Cup. Bhuvi can be finished before 10 overs. Hate to say this but Harshal has done little in his international career so far to be considered a certain starter.

Harshal Patel's final over somewhat tarnished Team India's hard work

Rohit Sharma held back Jasprit Bumrah for later in the innings and gave the responsibility of bowling with the new ball to Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel. While Hardik did his job pretty well, Axar was simply outstanding.

The left-arm spinner put up another impressive performance with figures of 2/13, including massive wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Tim David. It looked like Australia may not even reach the 80-run mark when Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Aaron Finch with a sensational yorker.

However, Matthew Wade's onslaught has ensured that Australian bowlers have a competitive total to defend. India have got off to a flying start in their chase with 20 runs off the first over. So the visitors need to pick a cluster of wickets to have a chance of winning the game now.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

