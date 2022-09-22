IND vs AUS 2022: "He hasn't had Bumrah at the other end" - Brad Hogg believes Bhuvneshwar Kumar will do well in the T20 World Cup

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg feels Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will return to form and will perform well at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Questions have been raised about the pacer's place in the playing XI after his disappointing performances of late. Bhuvneshwar conceded 52 runs off his four overs as Australia completed their highest successful chase in T20Is against the Men in Blue on Tuesday (September 20).

The experienced pacer was also clobbered at the death during the Asia Cup 2022 as India failed to make the final of the competition.

However, speaking in a video posted on his Instagram account, Brad Hogg explained why Bhuvneshwar Kumar will do well at the T20 World Cup. Hogg feels the pacer will look like a completely different bowler once Jasprit Bumrah returns to the playing XI and said:

"Indian fans are worried about Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling in the death overs. But as an overseas fan, I am happy because it plays into Australia's favor."

Hogg continued:

"But Indian fans, don't worry because he hasn't had Bumrah at the other end to apply that pressure. In the World Cup, he will, so that's where the batters will feel they need to go hard at Bhuvneshwar. That's where his wicket-taking ability comes in."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has a wealth of experience with him: Brad Hogg

Hogg believes nothing serves a player better than experience and that's something Bhuvneshwar Kumar has in abundance.

The pacer has been India's go-to bowler in the shortest format for a while and has had to shoulder that responsibility even more in Bumrah's absence. Hogg also claimed that Bhuvneshwar has enough skills needed to bowl at the death and needs to be backed.

David @CricketFreakD1 Believe me bro, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has no idea how to bowl in death overs. Why the hell Rohit is backing him at this extent??



Believe me bro, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has no idea how to bowl in death overs. Why the hell Rohit is backing him at this extent?? https://t.co/Z1T2lJ4rwr

On this, the former left-arm wrist-spinner stated:

"He has bowled more balls in the 19th over than anyone else in the past one and a half year. So he has a wealth of experience with him. The Indian management are backing him. So don't worry, he will do the job in Australia, especially playing at the bigger boundaries of the MCG at the Optus Stadium."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will hope to put in an improved display when India take on Australia in the second T20I in Nagpur on Friday (September 23).

Will the Men in Blue continue to trust Bhuvneshwar at the death in the second T20I at Nagpur? Let us know in the comments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far