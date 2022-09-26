IND vs AUS 2022: "He knows that the rhythm is back, the hunger is back" - Sanjay Bangar on Virat Kohli's recent run of form

Former India all-rounder and batting coach Sanjay Bangar noted that Virat Kohli is aware that he is in a good run of form at the moment after a fruitful Asia Cup 2022 campaign. The former India captain made a huge statement with his knock of 63 off 48 deliveries to seal India's series win over Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday (September 25).

Kohli had a forgettable spell for a large part of 2022, which began with a poor home season. He failed to make an impression in the ensuing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 before going through a poor tour of England. Kohli was rested for the tour of the Caribbean and Zimbabwe, eventually returning for the Asia Cup, where he ended up as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer.

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Brilliant character shown by the boys to seal the series after being down. Brilliant character shown by the boys to seal the series after being down. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/qVCTXNWKH3

Opining that Virat Kohli knows how well he is batting at the moment, Sanjay Bangar said on Star Sports:

"He is a champion batter. He has done that for India for such a long period of time. He knows he is in that phase where he is enjoying his game big time. He knows that the rhythm is back, the hunger is back, you can see that with the body language that he is displaying along with his mates."

Bangar added:

"That's what you want to see in him, enjoying. There was a phase where the pressure was getting to him. But after the break, the sense of enjoyment is back, the feeling of hitting a cricket ball is back in his game."

Sanjay Bangar has worked closely with Virat Kohli over the years during his tenure with the national team. The duo continue to work together during the IPL as part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) unit with Bangar serving as the head coach.

"For me, it's almost a non-discussion" - Matthew Hayden feels Virat Kohli is best placed at No. 3 in the batting order

Virat Kohli has opened the batting for India sporadically, most recently during the Super 4s encounter in the Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan. The ace batter scored his first T20I hundred while opening the innings. He averaged 57.14 while batting at the top of the order across nine innings.

Opining that Team India are a much more balanced unit with Kohli at No.3 as the anchor, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden said during the same interaction:

"We have been speaking a lot about this. For me, it's almost a non-discussion. He bats at No. 3 for this reason. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have got a really good opening partnership. You consolidate at No. 3. The glue is what Australia have been missing in this series, that is Steve Smith,"

Team India will next be in action during the three-match T20I series against South Africa, which begins on Wednesday (September 28).

