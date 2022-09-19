IND vs AUS 2022: "I like to think that I am pretty fit for someone my age" - Umesh Yadav on the importance of maintaining fitness in the off-season

Umesh Yadav returned to Team India's white-ball setup ahead of the three-match T20I series against Australia after a three-year gap. The Vidarbha-born pacer has had an eventful year in terms of performances following successful stints with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Middlesex.

The right-arm pacer has had his fair share of injuries but has largely maintained his fitness to play all three formats of the game. Set to turn 35 in a month's time, he is arguably headed into the twilight of his career and is on the lookout to make the most of the chances on offer.

Claiming that he is not behind in terms of fitness when compared to the upcoming breed of fast bowlers, Yadav said in an interview with journalist Vimal Kumar:

"I like to think that I am pretty fit for someone my age and I am bowling well too. It feels good to be selected for the country, just looking forward to contributing whenever I get the chance."

Yadav's last T20I appearance for India came against Australia in 2019. He has only been able to rack up seven appearances in the shortest format since making his debut a decade ago.

"I knew that only practicing and not playing any matches won't amount to anything" - Umesh Yadav on his county stint with Middlesex

Umesh Yadav was roped in by Middlesex in July for the remainder of their county season. The veteran seamer made an instant impact after replacing Shaheen Afridi in the side.

The fast bowler represented the side in the county championship as well as the Royal London Cup. He showcased his white-ball skills, picking up 16 wickets in seven matches with best figures of 5-33 coming against Durham.

Middlesex Cricket @Middlesex_CCC | WELCOME UMESH

Middlesex Cricket is delighted to announce the signing of India international,



FULL STORY | #OneMiddlesex | WELCOME UMESHMiddlesex Cricket is delighted to announce the signing of India international, @y_umesh , for the remaining @CountyChamp matches as well as the @RoyalLondonCup campaign!FULL STORY 👋 | WELCOME UMESHMiddlesex Cricket is delighted to announce the signing of India international, @y_umesh, for the remaining @CountyChamp matches as well as the @RoyalLondonCup campaign!FULL STORY ⬇️ | #OneMiddlesex

Noting that he got lucky with the offer from Middlesex to represent them, Yadav said:

"You could say that I was lucky, because not many matches were happening in India because of the rain, so got lucky with the Middlesex offer. I knew that only practicing and not playing any matches won't amount to anything.

"When you play, your body remains in that environment, your muscles stay loose and you are more agile. I was enjoying my county stint, the weather in England is good."

His form with the white ball coupled with his experience helped him earn a comeback to the national T20 side. He will be considered for selection in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia, beginning on Tuesday, September 20.

Should the veteran pacer have been recalled sooner into the white-ball unit? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far