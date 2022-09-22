IND vs AUS 2022: "If Bhuvi doesn't find swing, his playing in the XI could be costly for India" - Rajkumar Sharma

Former Delhi cricketer and Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma is worried about experienced Team India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's form. The 32-year-old has been found wanting at the death and has been highly expensive.

Some may argue that once Jasprit Bumrah is back, Bhuvneshwar won't be deployed at the death. But his powerplay bowling has also come under the scanner in recent times.

Bhuvneshwar is known to swing the ball upfront and pick up early wickets. However, barring his five-wicket haul in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match against Afghanistan, this simply hasn't been the case.

The pacer conceded 22 runs from his two overs in the powerplay during the first T20I against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20). He also failed to pick up a wicket.

Speaking to India News Sports, Rajkumar Sharma provided a solution for Team India to get the most out of Bhuvneshwar. He said:

"Bhuvneshwar's strength is his swing. But the kind of pace that he has, he will be under pressure if the batters attack him and if he is unable to swing the ball."

Rajkumar continued:

"We have all seen that he isn't the right choice for death bowling. So probably bowling three upfront and then one in the middle overs is the only alternative. If Bhuvi doesn't find swing, his playing in the XI could be costly for India."

Rajkumar Sharma wants Team India to try Deepak Chahar

With Bhuvneshwar looking short of ideas at the moment, Rajkumar Sharma believes the Indian team management should give Deepak Chahar a go. Chahar recently returned from an injury layoff and needs game time as he is among the reserve players for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Vinayakk @vinayakkm I am confused. If Bumrah is not playing, wouldn't it make more sense to at least play Deepak Chahar who is in the reserves for World Cup instead of Umesh Yadav who is not in the 19? Or just play Ashwin? What's the point of playing someone in the XI not in the WC scheme at all. I am confused. If Bumrah is not playing, wouldn't it make more sense to at least play Deepak Chahar who is in the reserves for World Cup instead of Umesh Yadav who is not in the 19? Or just play Ashwin? What's the point of playing someone in the XI not in the WC scheme at all.

On this, Rajkumar stated:

"I don't know what wrong poor Deepak Chahar has done to not get a game. He has done well for the team and has also contributed with the bat. If Bhuvi isn't in form then you can probably try Chahar as he can swing the ball upfront too."

He added about Chahar:

"He has also developed some variations and is a thinking bowler. If he is fit, he should definitely play."

It will be interesting to see if the Men in Blue tinker with their lineup for the second T20I against Australia set to be played in Nagpur on Friday (September 23).

It will be interesting to see if the Men in Blue tinker with their lineup for the second T20I against Australia set to be played in Nagpur on Friday (September 23).

