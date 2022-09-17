IND vs AUS 2022: "If Shami plays and performs well, there will be questions asked to selectors" - Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels that India shouldn't play Mohammed Shami against Australia if their pacers selected for the T20 World Cup are fit.

From their main squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup Arshdeep Singh will be unavailable for the Australia series. Both Shami and Deepak Chahar, who are on their reserve list for the marquee event, are in the squad for the T20Is against the Aussies and could get some gametime.

However, Gambhir reckons that if Shami performs well, the selectors will be questioned as to why he was not added to the main squad for the T20 World Cup. Speaking to Star Sports, here's what he had to say about the pacer:

"Unless there is a niggle, if Shami plays and performs well, there will be questions asked to selectors as to why he was left out of the main squad in the first place.

"I know it's hard on Shami but it was always hard on him since he didn't get picked. So if you don't play the bowlers who are traveling to the World Cup, it doesn't make sense. Tough questions will be asked and I am sure selectors don't want to take that risk."

BCCI @BCCI NEWS: India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.



Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh NEWS: India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh 🚨 NEWS: India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden, who was also present in the discussion, was a bit surprised by Shami's exclusion. He tried to understand the selectors' thought process, saying:

"When it comes to Mohammed Shami, does he have some surprises that Australia doesn't know? Yes, he is a good bowler, but can he be as good as Jasprit Bumrah? You often look at the glass as half full with selections but this is where you have to back your players."

"I want Rohit Sharma to be a bit different" - Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir believes the series against Australia is a great opportunity for Rohit Sharma to think 'out of the box' as a captain.

The former opener wants to see Sharma get his bowlers out of their comfort zones. He even suggested that the Indian skipper should try making Yuzvendra Chahal bowl the death overs to see how he copes with the responsibility.

On this, Gambhir stated:

"I want Rohit Sharma to be a bit different in this series. I want him to give the ball to Chahal in the slog overs and see how he does because then he can use him on the bigger grounds in Melbourne and Sydney. Does he have the courage to give Chahal the 19th or the 20th over? Go ahead, give it and see what happens."

The two teams will lock horns in the first T20I to be played at Mohali on Tuesday, September 20.

