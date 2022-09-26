IND vs AUS 2022: "India have realized they probably don't need a left-hander in the middle" - Aakash Chopra mesmerized by Suryakumar Yadav's blazing knock

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra was absolutely blown away by Suryakumar Yadav's performance in the third T20I against Australia on Sunday (September 25).

In a must-win game, the 32-year-old smashed 69 off just 36 balls and helped Team India chase down the target of 187 with a ball to spare.

"SKY," as he has come to be known, walked out to bat with his side in a spot of bother, having lost both their openers inside the opening four overs. However, his incredible knock ensured that by the time he was dismissed, India were in the driver's seat to take the series 2-1.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra lauded Suryakumar Yadav's spectacular knock. Chopra feels that his efforts mean India may not need to fit a left-hander in their XI and said:

"SKY! Up above the world so high, shining like a diamond. What an outstanding player! Some of the shots that he played were absolutely brilliant and especially off good balls. That six over long off to Daniel Sams and that flick over mid-wicket to [Adam] Zampa."

Chopra added:

"India have realized they probably don't need a left-hander in the middle if a player like SKY is in such good form and he is making the most of it."

Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav's wristy shots

Over the years, the Indian state of Hyderabad has been known to produce great players like VVS Laxman. These batters were particularly brilliant when it came to making good use of their wrists.

Chopra feels Suryakumar Yadav played some unbelievable shots using the power of his wrists in the third T20I against Australia. He also believes that the fact that Yadav's blitzing knock came at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad was poetic.

BCCI @BCCI



ICYMI: Here's how he brought up his before being eventually dismissed for 69.



Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the @surya_14kumar SKY dazzled & how!ICYMI: Here's how he brought up hisbefore being eventually dismissed for 69.Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvAUS match on @StarSportsIndia SKY dazzled & how! 🎇 🎇ICYMI: Here's how he brought up his 5⃣0⃣ before being eventually dismissed for 69. Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvAUS match on @StarSportsIndia @surya_14kumar https://t.co/UVjsjSmKdC

On this, he stated:

"We almost never lose do-or-die encounters, and if those are in bilaterals then forget it. What a ridiculously amazing player Suryakumar Yadav is! Hyderabad is famous for wrist players like VVS Laxman and SKY gave great tribute by making great use of his wrists in playing some outstanding shots."

Next up, India will face South Africa in another three-match T20I series at home prior to the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Is Suryakumar Yadav the best T20I batter in the world on current form? Let us know in the comments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far