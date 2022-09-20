IND vs AUS 2022: "Kohli is unstoppable at this venue" - Aakash Chopra backs the former Indian captain to go big in the first T20I

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will have fruitful outings in the first T20I against Australia at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Chopra stated that his belief was due to the duo's formidable record at the venue.

Kohli is yet to be dismissed in a T20I in Mohali, while Rahul boasts an average of 49.78 in T20 cricket at the stadium.

The top-order duo were absent for the majority of the T20Is this year due to workload management and injuries. Rahul made his first appearance in the shortest format for India in 2022 during the Asia Cup.

Kohli, on the other hand, has been rested in several of the bilateral series over the past few months. He returned during the Asia Cup to record his long-awaited 72nd international ton against Afghanistan in the Super 4s stage. Rahul notably scored a handy half-century in that contest.

Backing Rahul and Kohli to go big at a venue that sports a good surface for batting, Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"Kohli and KL Rahul will score a combined tally of 75 runs or more. Kohli is unstoppable at this venue, had played a memorable knock in the last T20I here against Australia as well."

Chopra added:

"Most importantly, he is back in form. Even Rahul likes this venue, scored plenty of runs when he was with the Punjab franchise."

Kohli scripted a knock for the ages when India last faced Australia at this venue during the 2016 T20 World Cup. In a virtual knock-out fixture, the ace batter scored an unbeaten 82 off 51 deliveries to steer India to a famous win.

The IS Bindra Stadium remains a special place for KL Rahul as well after he scripted the Indian Premier League's (IPL) fastest fifty. The former Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) skipper recorded a 14-ball half-century in a clash against the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) during IPL 2018.

"No. 4 is a concern because Australia have Zampa and Agar" - Aakash Chopra

India's batting order and combination remains a mystery amid their recent experimentation and rotation.

While they have penciled in Suryakumar Yadav at No. 4, they could tinker with it again in the upcoming series since Australia have Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa. Having two right-handers at the crease against spinners who can turn the ball away from the bat could prove to be a tricky prospect.

Opining that India may go for Rishabh Pant at No. 4, while sticking with the same top three, Chopra said:

"I don't think Kohli will open even though Rohit Sharma said they are looking at him as the third opener. Sharma and Rahul will continue to open the innings, with Kohli at No. 3."

He continued:

"No. 4 is a concern because Australia have Zampa and Agar, and India will once again hunt for a left-handed batter in the middle order. So, I think Rishabh Pant will feature there."

Rohit Sharma's side only have Axar Patel as a left-handed batting option in the squad following Ravindra Jadeja's knee injury. Pant's form in the shortest format has been a huge cause for concern, hampering the balance of the squad on some level as well.

India will face Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, September 20, at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Who will win the first T20I between India and Australia? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far