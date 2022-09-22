IND vs AUS 2022: "Sometimes Dinesh becomes a bit too relaxed" - Robin Uthappa on Rohit Sharma playfully grabbing Dinesh Karthik's cheeks

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has shared his thoughts on the recent viral incident that happened between captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. Both Rohit and 'DK' are great friends off the pitch and their camaraderie was seen in the first T20I against Australia at Mohali on Tuesday.

With Glenn Maxwell's caught-behind decision being reviewed, the Indian captain asked the close-in fielders and the wicketkeeper why they didn't appeal. While DK seemed to be explaining the reason, Rohit, in a funny way, grabbed him and squeezed his cheeks.

Speaking to Star Sports, Robin Uthappa opined that it was a nice way for Rohit Sharma to indirectly warn Karthik that the latter needs to appeal even if he has the slightest of doubts about a possible edge. He said:

"Sometimes Dinesh becomes a bit too relaxed. If he knows the batsman is out, he becomes relaxed. But what Rohit Sharma did was good, he warned him, he told him to at least appeal."

Hope Yuzvendra Chahal goes back to his strength: Robin Uthappa

Another major disappointment from Team India's performance, apart from their death bowling, was the way leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bowled. He gave away 42 runs off his 3.2 overs and by the time he picked up a wicket, it was too late.

Robin Uthappa pointed out that Chahal was bowling a lot quicker than he usually does. He feels the bowler should rather back his strength, which is tossing the ball up.

Uthappa also underlined the importance of the Men in Blue backing bowlers like Harshal Patel, who has just returned from an injury.

On this, he tweeted:

"India have a few concerns here. But exercising patience is also key. The main bowlers are coming back from injuries and will take a few games to get into the groove. I hope @yuzi_chahal goes back to his strength of varying his pace which has brought him and the team success."

