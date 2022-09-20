IND vs AUS 2022: "Sometimes you play at No. 3, you may be required to play at No. 7 as well" - Hardik Pandya speaks ahead of the first T20I 

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently highlighted the importance of adapting to the flexible nature of the shortest format of the game. The Men in Blue have consistently experimented with the squad since the T20 World Cup 2021 in search for a balanced playing XI.

Rohit Sharma's side have six matches in addition to the warm-up games to decode their first-choice unit for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. However, the side are also battling injury concerns, which is arguably hampering the process at the moment in the final lap ahead of the marquee T20 event in Australia.

Stating that all the players in the side have a clear role, which they are aware of, Pandya said in a pre-match interview ahead of the first T20I in Mohali:

"As earlier, everyone knew their role within the team, things are still the same now as well. Everyone has a clear role, they know when they are required to bowl and the batting order as well.

"T20 cricket is quite flexible. Sometimes you play at No. 3, you may be required to play at No. 7 as well, and vice-versa. So, how to adapt to that flexibility, is very important."

BCCI @BCCI



Time to hit the ground running



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvAUS-1STT20I



#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS Huddle TalkTime to hit the ground runningFollow the match Huddle Talk ✅Time to hit the ground running 👍 👍Follow the match 👉 bit.ly/INDvAUS-1STT20I #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS https://t.co/SPt8lvKvBP

The team's Asia Cup aspirations took a serious hit due to a depleted bowling unit and the ongoing middle-order conundrum. The selection in the batting unit has also been made trickier with the return of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Pandya firmly believes that the team are currently a settled unit as they head into the final set of matches before the all-important tournament. He said:

"The intensity in this series will be similar to what we will experience at the World Cup. I think the team is quite settled at the moment. Ever since I made my return, things were already settled by then."

Pandya continued:

"There are one or two things that had to be tried. Now, if you do not even try, you will never get to know how it turns out."

Having already played 25 T20Is in 2022, the team management have had the luxury of trying out new combinations as well as new roles for some players. Several candidates were given a chance to express themselves at the top of the order, while plenty of youngsters were handed their debuts in the same time frame.

"From our perspective, it is about how to get better from here on" - Hardik Pandya

While vastly different conditions will be on offer in Australia at the World Cup, the team could benefit from some positive results in the short home season. Rohit and Co. were handed a reality check after failing to qualify for the final of the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Opining that the opportunity to play against Australia and South Africa right before the big tournament would be beneficial, Pandya said:

"These bilateral series ahead of the World Cup are quite important because we are getting an opportunity to play against teams like Australia and South Africa. These teams study the opposition well and come prepared and most probably they will do what they end up doing at the World Cup."

He concluded:

"From our perspective, it is about how to get better from here on and how to settle some things and gather confidence. We are leaving 20 days prior to the tournament as well, so we will get good preparation."

Team India have been put in to bat first by Aaron Finch at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah have been left out of the hosts' playing XI, while Tim David makes his debut for the visitors.

Who will win the first T20I between India and Australia? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far