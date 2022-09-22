IND vs AUS 2022: "They begin to think, 'Are these many runs still not enough?'" - Rajkumar Sharma on India's batters

Former Delhi cricketer and Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma believes Team India's bowlers have let down their batters in recent times.

The Men in Blue have consistently put up competitive totals on the board thanks to some brilliant displays. However, they haven't been backed sufficiently by the bowling department.

In the 2022 Asia Cup, the bowlers failed to defend targets in excess of 170 and that led to the team being knocked out before the final. India put in an even better batting performance in the first T20I against Australia on Tuesday (September 20), scoring 208 runs.

But even that wasn't enough for the bowlers to defend as the Aussies chased the target down with four balls and as many wickets to spare.

Speaking to India News Sports, Rajkumar spoke about the negativity that could enter the dressing room when the batters begin to feel that no total is safe. He said:

"The batters also come under psychological pressure to score more runs. They begin to think, 'Are these many runs still not enough?'

The former cricketer continued:

"Then you somehow think of winning the toss and bowling first because if you are put into bat, the batters will again feel that no score is safe enough, which brings a negative feeling inside the dressing room."

Rajkumar Sharma on Team India's optional practice sessions

Harshal Patel was smashed for 22 runs by Aussie duo Matthew Wade and Tim David in the 18th over of the second innings in the first T20I. One aspect that stood out was Patel not trying even a single yorker during the over.

Rajkumar Sharma feels every bowler, especially those who bowl at the death, needs to have a toe-crusher in their arsenal.

He believes it is important for India to make use of optional practice sessions and put in the hard yards so that the bowlers can nail their yorkers in the match. Rajkumar stated:

"It's common sense that when you get hit for runs you should try a yorker. I don't understand why they aren't trying yorkers, maybe they haven't practiced it enough. This is where I have an issue with optional practice sessions as players prefer to rest and go straight into the match."

He added:

"With the World Cup round the corner, this is not the time to rest, but to come together and formulate bowling plans against the opposition."

It will be interesting to see how Team India bounce back from their defeat at Mohali in the second T20I to be played in Nagpur on Friday (September 23).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far