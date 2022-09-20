[Watch] Virat Kohli's epic reaction to a powerful shot from Cameron Green in IND vs AUS 2022 1st T20I

Virat Kohli, who scored a sensational 122 of 61 deliveries against Afghanistan in the final Super 4 game of the Asia Cup, couldn’t quite make an impact in the first T20I of the three-match series against Australia, falling for just two runs.

However, the former India captain can't be kept away from the spotlight as his animated reactions make for great viewing. His reaction to a powerful shot from Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green was noteworthy.

On the second delivery of the second over in Australia's innings, Green threw the kitchen sink at a full delivery from Umesh Yadav and thrashed it past the mid-on fielder. The ball went of the bat at the rate of knots towards the long-off boundary.

However, it was Kohli’s reaction to the shot﻿ which grabbed a few eyeballs. He was astonished to see the power on display and his reaction was a testimony to how hard Green had struck that ball.

Watch Kohli's reaction here:

Green kept toying with the Indian bowlers, having made his intentions clear from the word go. There were no half measures during his 30 balls 61 which included 8 fours and 4 sixes. At the time of writing this article, Australia had reached 112/2 at the end of 11 overs with Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell in the middle.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul powers India to 208 despite Virat Kohli's failure

Earlier in the match, it was a demolition act from Hardik Pandya, who blazed his way to a 30 balls 71, which took India to a mammoth score of 208.

After being put into bat, India lost Rohit Sharma early and the crowd went berserk as Virat Kohli strode out to the crease.

After struggling to time the ball against Adam Zampa, Kohli was snapped up by Nathan Elis in the very next over. He tried to clear the mid-on fielder but couldn’t quite get the elevation.

Despite Virat Kohli not contributing with the bat, India went on to post a daunting 208 on the board thanks to brilliant knocks from KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

He finished off the innings with three sixes, ensuring India went past 200. Rahul also looked in fluent touch, scoring a 35 balls 55.

