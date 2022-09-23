IND vs AUS 2022: [Watch] Aaron Finch lauds Jasprit Bumrah after being bamboozled by his yorker in 2nd T20I

Jasprit Bumrah returned to T20I cricket in the second match of the ongoing series between India and Australia on Friday (September 23). He bowled a decent two-over spell in the rain-curtailed game of eight overs a side.

The right-arm pacer returned with figures of 1/23 in his two overs, picking up the big wicket of Australian skipper Aaron Finch.

Cameron Green and Finch opened the innings for the visitors. The wickets kept tumbling at the other end but Finch held on and scored 31 runs for his team. His innings came to an end on the final ball of the fifth over thanks to a searing yorker from Jasprit Bumrah.

Finch, who had already smashed four fours and a six in the 14 balls he faced, had no answer to the yorker from Bumrah. After losing his stumps, Finch applauded Bumrah for the perfect yorker delivery.

You can see a video of Finch's dismissal and his reaction below:

Jasprit Bumrah could not take any more wickets in his spell

Bumrah bowled one more over in the Australian innings, in which Matthew Wade and Steve Smith scored 12 runs off his six deliveries. Neither Wade nor Smith lost their wickets as the Indian pacer finished his first T20I spell in three months with one wicket to his name.

Wade provided an excellent finish to the Australian innings as he hit three sixes off Harshal Patel's bowling in the final over. His perfect finish helped the visitors finish with a 90-run total in their eight overs.

Chasing 91 for a win, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma provided a good start for the Men in Blue, adding 39 runs for the first wicket off just 2.5 overs. Rahul has lost his wicket but Sharma has continued to attack the Aussies.

It will be interesting to see if India can win the match.

