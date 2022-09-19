IND vs AUS 2022: [Watch] Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli steal the show as Team India flaunt their brand-new jersey

Ahead of the three-match T20I series against Australia, Team India did a photo shoot with their brand new jersey for the shortest format of the game. The Men in Blue will be wearing the jersey in the series beginning on Tuesday and also in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The BCCI took to Twitter to post a video in which all the players posed for their respective photos. The video began with captain Rohit Sharma getting himself clicked and the pride in wearing the new jersey was evident from his facial expressions.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli also posed for pictures. Each and every player had a child-like excitement after wearing the new jersey and looked ready to take on the Australian challenge.

Here's the video that the BCCI posted:

Team India will be keen to bounce back after Asia Cup debacle

Not many would have expected the Men in Blue to crash out of the 2022 Asia Cup without even reaching the final. However, this could well be a much-needed wake-up call for the Men in Blue as they enter the final leg of their preparations for the T20 World Cup.

Barring a few injuries, Australia have named a full-strength side. Rohit Sharma and his men probably couldn't have asked for a better test than facing the defending T20 champions.

It will be interesting to see what combination the hosts go ahead with after all the experimentation that they have done over the past few months.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, and Nathan Ellis.

