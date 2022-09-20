IND vs AUS 2022: [Watch] Team India gear up for the first T20I with intense training in Mohali  

Team India's brief home season prior to the all-important T20 World Cup 2022 is all set to begin with a three-match T20I series against Australia. Rohit Sharma's side are on the lookout to shake off their Asia Cup blues and have named a full-strength squad.

The Men in Blue conducted their first training session at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Monday, September 19, following the release of their new jersey. The squad had a last-minute replacement as Mohammed Shami was ruled out due to COVID-19, with Umesh Yadav taking his place.

The BCCI social media handle released a clip showcasing the team's preparations for the first T20I. Watch the video right here:

The proceedings began with a huddle where coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma outlined their plans for the day. The squad then stepped out to begin their warm-up before moving onto the nets for some rigorous practice.

Rohit, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Deepak Hooda were seen working on their basics against pace bowling. Dinesh Karthik and KL Rahul, on the other hand, took on the spinners with brute aggression. Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant also made their presence felt with crisp attacking shots in the nets.

The returning pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel also looked in rhythm with the ball. The duo recently completed their rehabilitation together at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after being ruled out due to injuries, a few weeks back.

Bumrah showed no signs of rust as he bowled a searing bouncer to Kohli during the net session. The former Indian skipper attempted a hook shot but was late, considering the right-arm pacer's lethal pace.

Yuzvendra Chahal was seen bowling around the wicket to the right-handed batters, while Kohli also rolled his arm over for a brief while. The side concluded the first half of the session's proceedings with a spirited warm-up game, where they caught the ball after it bounced off the helmet.

Team India to play three T20Is against Australia

The Men in Blue are scheduled to face Australia in the first T20I on Tuesday, September 20 at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

India boast a hundred percent win record at this venue when it comes to the shortest format, with one of them being against the Men in Yellow during the T20 World Cup 2016.

Aaron Finch's side will miss some of their stalwarts, namely Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh, David Warner and Marcus Stoinis. They last lost a T20I on Indian soil in 2017.

Who will win the first T20I between India and Australia?

