IND vs AUS 2022: [Watch] Virat Kohli drops catch but redeems himself with stunning direct hit 2 balls later

Virat Kohli dropped Cameron Green's catch but ran him out with a superb direct hit in the space of three balls in India's second T20I against Australia in Nagpur on Friday, September 23.

The match was reduced to eight overs per side after a delayed start due to the wet outfield at the Vidharba Cricket Association Stadium. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel bowled the second over, the last of a shortened powerplay.

On the third ball of the over, Green tried to slog Axar, but the spinner didn't give him either room or elevation and the ball went straight to Kohli at mid-on. The right-hander picked the ball up and threw it in one ferocious motion, catching the Aussie short of the crease by a few inches.

Here's a video of the runout:

Two balls earlier, Axar had got Green to mistime an outside off-stump delivery high in the air and towards the sight screen. Kohli ran from long-on and timed his dive well but couldn't get hold of it, letting the ball go for a boundary.

The run out came as a relief as Green, who was the top-scorer (61 off 30) for the Aussies in the last match, got out for just five off four balls, leaving the visitors at 14-1.

Australia retain advantage after Virat Kohli's brilliant direct hit

As is expected of a shortened game, the match swung like a pendulum after the direct hit. Axar clean-bowled both big-hitters Glenn Maxwell and Tim David on back-to-back deliveries and completed his spell at 2/13 after two overs.

Jasprit Bumrah also bowled opposition skipper Aaron Finch but not before he had scored a 15-ball 31.

The other bowlers failed to back them up. Harshal Patel leaked runs in bulk again (32 runs in his two wicketless overs), Hardik Pandya went for 10 runs in his only over and Yuzendra Chahal also conceded 12.

Matthew Wade starred towards the end of the innings with an unbeaten 43 (20) as Australia posted 90 in their allotted eight overs.

You can catch the live proceedings of the second innings here.

