"We criticize ourselves more than any of you do" - KL Rahul ahead of IND vs AUS 2022 series

Team India's vice-captain KL Rahul understands the criticism that fans and media have made of the team after they crashed out of the 2022 Asia Cup. Questions have also been asked about Rahul's position in the team due to his indifferent form.

However, the 30-year-old has claimed that the team isn't complacent by any stretch of the imagination. He feels the Men in Blue have what it takes to win the T20 World Cup and that's the only thing they are focusing on and working towards at the moment.

Addressing the media ahead of the T20I series against Australia, here's what KL Rahul had to say about the criticism that both he and his teammates face:

"Criticism happens every time. We criticize ourselves more than any of you do. We dream of winning; We are representing the country, we want to win the World Cup, all that is in our mind. When we don't do well, it hurts us the most. It's about what goes on in our team. We have a support staff and leader who not only appreciates when times are good but also in tough times when an individual has done well, they back us."

"Getting that time in the middle was really important" - KL Rahul on his comeback

KL Rahul wasn't with Team India for quite a long time because of his injury woes and that lay-off increased further when he tested positive for COVID-19 after his recovery. Although he didn't have many fluent knocks in the ODIs against Zimbabwe as well as in the Asia Cup that followed, Rahul feels the game-time has helped him immensely.

On this, the vice-captain stated:

"I'm feeling good, obviously, it's been a few games since I've come back after injury and getting that time in the middle was really important. So the Asia Cup and going to Zimbabwe and getting a couple of things was really important and really crucial for me and yeah, I'm feeling good. Looking forward to the challenge against the Australian team and it'll be fun to play back at home. It's been a while for me so I'm looking forward to it."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma said, "sometimes KL Rahul's performance gets unnoticed. He's done very well for team India". Rohit Sharma said, "sometimes KL Rahul's performance gets unnoticed. He's done very well for team India".

KL Rahul also spoke about the faith that the team management and his teammates have shown in him despite the debate over his place in the Indian team. He said:

"The most important thing for a player in that dressing room is what his captain, his coach and what his players think of him. We only know what role is expected out of each person and everyone is trying to give their best and not every time will a player succeed. That is the kind of environment we've created where players are not afraid to make mistakes or fail."

The first T20I between India and Australia will be played at Mohali on Tuesday, September 20.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far