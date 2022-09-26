IND vs AUS 2022: "Whom will you bowl in the World Cup? " - Aakash Chopra on Team India's pace bowling woes

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra seems worried about Team India's bowling attack, especially the pacers, despite their win in the third T20I against Australia on Sunday (September 25).

The experienced duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah gave away 89 runs in their seven combined overs. Harshal Patel, who had a couple of expensive games, was given just two overs in which he conceded 18 runs.

Bhuvneshwar is now set to miss the South Africa series as previously mentioned by the board. Consequently, Aakash Chopra has questioned how India will find their best bowling line-up ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Chopra had to say about the Indian bowlers leaking runs against the Aussies:

"Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar] was once again taken for runs. His form is really concerning for India and now he isn't even in the squad for the South Africa series. Harshal Patel was given just two overs and didn't bowl enough at the death."

He pondered:

"If things go on this way then whom will you bowl in the World Cup?"

Many fans and analysts felt Bumrah's return from injury would improve India's bowling attack. However, he was carted for 50 runs in his four overs on Sunday. Aakash Chopra feels Bumrah is rusty after a long injury lay-off and added:

"Jasprit Bumrah also went for 50 runs but, as I had said, it is difficult to make an instant comeback from injury. So, don't think that Bumrah will wave a magic wand and suddenly pick up three wickets. It takes time."

Savage @arcomedys Bumrah 50 runs in 4 overs. Bumrah 50 runs in 4 overs. https://t.co/ERv7T1KFu5

Axar Patel's powerplay overs have been a huge luxury: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes Axar Patel was one of the biggest positives for the Men in Blue from the series against Australia. The left-arm spinner picked up eight wickets in three matches and won the Player of the Series award.

A huge positive for captain Rohit Sharma was being able to use Axar even in the powerplay when his pacers were taken for boundaries. On this, Chopra stated:

"Axar Patel's powerplay overs have been a huge luxury for captain Rohit Sharma. 'Bapu' (Axar) was once again was effective when the likes of Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah went for runs as he picked up three wickets."

He added about the comparisons between Axar and Ravindra Jadeja:

"As a batter and fielder package, Jadeja is obviously better than Axar. But it is 'Bapu's' bowling package that has really helped him deliver impactful performances."

Can Axar Patel fill Ravindra Jadeja's void in the Indian team? Let us know in the comments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far