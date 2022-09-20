IND vs AUS 2022: "Won't be surprised if Pant is dropped from the WC too"- Fans react to Team India dropping Rishabh Pant for Dinesh Karthik

Team India have left out Rishabh Pant from their playing XI for the first T20I against Australia at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20.

There has been a lot of debate going around on who will get the nod between Pant and Dinesh Karthik, and the team management has gone with the experienced finisher.

Pant was drafted into India's playing XI for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. The thought process was likely that they needed a left-hander in the middle order, after Ravindra Jadeja's injury left the spot vacant. However, the young southpaw failed to make a mark once again and now finds himself on the bench.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted:

Team India will be missing Jasprit Bumrah's services

Captain Rohit Sharma mentioned at the toss that they didn't want to rush Jasprit Bumrah back into the playing XI and that he would probably be a part of the team from the second T20I.

Given that the Men in Blue will be defending a total and with dew probably set to come in during the second half, it will be interesting to see how they fill Bumrah's void. Harshal Patel, who returned to the playing XI after recovering from his side strain, could play a role at the death.

All eyes, however, will be on their batting lineup and how they go about their approach after failing to qualify for the Asia Cup final earlier this month.

Playing XIs for both teams:

India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

