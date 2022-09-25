IND vs ENG 2022: "Its unfair on batter"- Mohammad Kaif on Deepti Sharma and Charlotte Dean's controversial run-out saga

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif gave his opinion on the heated debate about Charlotte Dean's run-out at the non-striker's end by bowler Deepti Sharma. England needed 16 more runs to pull off an incredible win and avoid a series whitewash, but they had just one wicket in hand.

The Indian all-rounder, as she was about to release the delivery, saw Dean backing up and flicked the bails once the non-striker was out of her crease. The decision was going to be controversial either way and the third umpire adjudged Dean as run out.

The 21-year-old English all-rounder was inconsolably in tears. There has been an uproar on social media, with former as well as current cricketers coming out and either supporting or condemning the decision. Even Kaif took to Twitter to give his opinion.

He claimed that the batters are 'mentally programmed' and expect the ball to be released at a certain point of time into the run-up. So he felt that it was unfair on Deepti Sharma's part to stop midway and wait for Dean to start backing up before she dislodged the bails. He stated:

"Every batter times his/her start when they are at non-striker end. After years of playing they are mentally programmed when the ball will be released as they are focusing on striker. If a bowler doesn't release the ball it's unfair on batter."

Harmanpreet Kaur's savage response in support of Deepti Sharma

Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was asked in the post-match presentation about the run-out incident. However, she gave a befitting reply that proved why she is respected by her teammates.

Speaking in support of Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet said:

"To be honest, I thought you will ask about all the 10 wickets which was not easy to take as well [on being probed about the last wicket].

"It's part of the game. I don't think we have done something new. It shows your awareness, what batters are doing. I will back my players, she hasn't done something outside the rules. At the end of the day a win is a win and we will take that."

