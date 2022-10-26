IND vs PAK 2022: "For that kind of epic game of cricket to happen, you need your opponent to also bring out 'A' game" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Pakistan's performance

Team India's senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Pakistan played exceptionally well in their T20 World Cup 2022 encounter against the Men in Blue on Sunday, October 23.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he suggested the contest wouldn't have been so thrilling if Pakistan hadn't fought tooth and nail. The seasoned campaigner lauded pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah for their wonderful spells with the ball in the clash.

Ashwin pointed out how the Pakistani side have shown great improvement over the last few years. He also emphasized that Babar Azam and Co. have an impressive squad at the ongoing showpiece event.

He explained:

"Just when we felt a bit relaxed after that first over from Shaheen Afridi where we survived without any damage, Haris Rauf bowled a sensational spell of fast bowling. Pakistan, what a side they have got!

"Every time we played against them in the last four years, they have gone from strength to strength. They are playing some really good cricket. For that kind of epic game of cricket to happen, you need your opponent to also bring out 'A' game. Both Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah bowled like pros."

While Shaheen Afridi went wicketless in the game against India, Rauf delivered an impactful performance with the new ball, dismissing Rohit Sharma in his very first over. He struck once again in his next over, claiming the crucial wicket of the in-form Suryakumar Yadav.

Shah, on the other hand, sent KL Rahul packing early to give his side the upper hand. However, Virat Kohli, with his unbeaten 82-run knock, guided Team India to a stunning four-wicket win in the last-ball thriller, chasing down the 160-run target successfully.

"I was padded up from the third over itself" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin showcased great composure in the final over of the run chase and also hit the winning runs off the final ball. He revealed how he had the pads on after the third over itself.

The 36-year-old disclosed that he might have gone higher up the order if India had lost more wickets during the powerplay.

Notably, Ashwin received praise from all quarters for showing great presence of mind in the crunch situation, leaving Mohammad Nawaz's outside-leg delivery to help India claim an extra run. He added:

"I was padded up from the third over itself. Just to go as a powerplay enforcer if wickets fell early, I was padded up from the third over. Where was this game heading towards? What will everyone say? These were some thoughts."

The Rohit Sharma-led side will next be seen in action at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, October 27, when they take on the Netherlands in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

