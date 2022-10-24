IND vs PAK 2022: "I don't think no one would have played those shots except Mr. Kohli" - Hardik Pandya on the former skipper's mesmerizing sixes against Haris Rauf 

All-rounder Hardik Pandya heaped praise on Virat Kohli's exceptional knock under pressure, especially the two sixes off Haris Rauf, during India's famous four-wicket win over Pakistan in their opening T20 World Cup 2022 contest on Sunday, October 23.

The former Indian skipper had his task cut out in the final stages of the innings and was looking for options to score boundaries.

Rauf conceded just three runs off his first four deliveries in the penultimate over of the innings, making the equation an incredibly complicated one.

However, Kohli proceeded to defy the laws of physics to loft Rauf's slower back-of-the-length delivery back past his head to relieve some of the pressure. In the final ball of his spell, Rauf erred only a little on his line, but Kohli still managed to flick it over the deep fine-leg fielder in place to reduce the equation to 16 runs required off the final over.

Recalling that he was entranced by those two sixes off Rauf's bowling, Pandya told Kohli in a video released by the BCCI:

"The kind of shots, I am telling you, I have hit a lot of sixes but those two were like special special in my heart now because what it meant for both of us. We were so pumped. I think those two shots, and I told him in the end as well, 'I have played cricket so much, but I don't think no one would have played those shots except Mr.Kohli,'"

Those two freak-of-nature shots arguably brought India back into the contest. India eventually went on to score the remaining runs in the final over bowled by Mohammad Nawaz to get their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign off to a winning start.

"I would have taken a bullet for you in that point of time" - Hardik Pandya on his responsibility to make life easier for Virat Kohli during the run chase

While Kohli came into bat in the second over of the run chase following KL Rahul's dismissal, Pandya's arrival came at a time when India were in dire straits.

Pakistan's bowling unit were all over their arch-rivals and had them reduced to 31-four in the seventh over. Kohli and Pandya took a cautious approach despite the required run rate climbing as they did not have wickets in hand.

Terming that no one handles pressure better than Kohli, Pandya said:

"When I walked in, I would have taken a bullet for you in that point of time, but I would not have let you get out. My goal was to do whatever I can to make your life easier. Your life should be easier because you have done this over the years, these crucial games and no one is better than handling pressure than you."

The asking rate, which was firm at eight runs required per over, doubled by the time the death overs unfurled, making it a mammoth challenge for India to cross the line.

Noting that at no point in time did he believe that a win was not possible, Pandya said:

"I did not want both of us to get out, though we have some very good players who can come in and help us to win the game, which they eventually did. But for me, it was important that you and me stay.

"I believed that we could do it even when we needed 48 runs in the last three overs, Even when you were missing the ball, I knew we could do it, or one of us would pull something special and you just took the show away."

Upon Pandya's dismissal, the onus was on the former Indian skipper to finish things off for the side. He laid the groundwork by scoring a six and running hard between the wickets before Ravichandran Ashwin sealed the game.

