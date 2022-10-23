India and Pakistan put on a show for the ages at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on a memorable note. The Men in Blue emerged winners by four wickets following a breathtaking final ball finish on Sunday, October 23.

Pakistan made their presence felt in the game while defending the 160-run target. The pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah were on fire from the word go to reduce India to 31-4 in the seventh over.

With the run rate climbing steadily, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya stitched together a partnership that gradually kept India in the game as the run chase progressed.

However, the opposition were still miles ahead in the game, which was almost cemented after a couple of tight overs from Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Pakistan just had to get through the penultimate over unscathed to leave Mohammad Nawaz with a defendable tally in the final over. Virat Kohli proceeded to take down Haris Rauf off the last two deliveries in the 19th over to reduce the equation to 16 runs off six.

In the final over, Pakistan arguably shot themselves in the foot as they failed to defend the target despite getting two wickets in the final over. To make matters worse, Nawaz's full-toss was adjudged to be no ball, making things easier for India at the end.

The manner in which the Men in Green lost the game after they had an iron-grip at one stage left several Pakistan fans fuming at the end of the game on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions:

Vikas @vikasazad08 #T20WorldCup2022 #ViratKohli #india #Melbourne Babar Azam be like: Nawaz teri wajah se saara pakistan aaj apne TV todega. Aur India Double Diwali manayega.... #INDvsPAK2022 Babar Azam be like: Nawaz teri wajah se saara pakistan aaj apne TV todega. Aur India Double Diwali manayega.... #INDvsPAK2022 #T20WorldCup2022 #ViratKohli #india #Melbourne

Rich @Birchy1788 @keelan1607 Yeahh mate! Completely shot themselves in the foot! Running 3 off the free hit after he knocks the stumps over aswell! Thought when DK got stumped Pakistan were going to get over the line, then he bowls that 2nd wide @keelan1607 Yeahh mate! Completely shot themselves in the foot! Running 3 off the free hit after he knocks the stumps over aswell! Thought when DK got stumped Pakistan were going to get over the line, then he bowls that 2nd wide 😩

🇵🇰 Abdullah Khan @abdullahkhaan44 Jeeta Nahi balky PAKISTAN NY Dar kar Or Pressure Main Aakar De Deya Match anyway well played

#INDvPAK #T20WorldCup2022 Match INDIAJeeta Nahi balky PAKISTANNY Dar kar Or Pressure Main Aakar De Deya Matchanyway well played @imVkohli Match INDIA 🇮🇳 Jeeta Nahi balky PAKISTAN 🇵🇰 NY Dar kar Or Pressure Main Aakar De Deya Match 😡 anyway well played @imVkohli#INDvPAK #T20WorldCup2022

Mufabas @Mufabas1 I India is not win today..Pakistan allow India to win a certain lost match.Credit goes to low brain captain Babar Azam.He should immediately step down as captain if he playing for Pakistan not for himself. I India is not win today..Pakistan allow India to win a certain lost match.Credit goes to low brain captain Babar Azam.He should immediately step down as captain if he playing for Pakistan not for himself.

IMRAN KHAN @A_KHAN_Ai

Why can't he do shit before last over.

Even shit at last ball. @SHABAZGIL Pakistan need new coach the problem is in managing the team batting and balling order.Who has give last over to nawaz?Why can't he do shit before last over.Even shit at last ball. @SHABAZGIL Pakistan need new coach the problem is in managing the team batting and balling order.Who has give last over to nawaz?Why can't he do shit before last over.Even shit at last ball.

Kirk @islandsnbetween 🤷🏼‍♂️ @bluemagicboxes If it’s any consolation, old school Pakistan would’ve lost that match by 8 wickets🤷🏼‍♂️ @bluemagicboxes If it’s any consolation, old school Pakistan would’ve lost that match by 8 wickets 😔🤷🏼‍♂️

عبد الرحمٰن @__medicolegal

#INDvsPAK There should have been WASEEM jr . in the team in place of ASIF ALI. YOU HAVE TO GO OUT THERE WITH 4 Genuine pacers no matter what it's Australia fgs . Pakistan has missed this trick. There should have been WASEEM jr . in the team in place of ASIF ALI. YOU HAVE TO GO OUT THERE WITH 4 Genuine pacers no matter what it's Australia fgs . Pakistan has missed this trick. #INDvsPAK

sads @adesimuffin Never a no ball.



Wickets broken on free hit so they cant even be run out now, which is a rule. Dead ball all day.



Fucking hell. How is all of Pakistan not fuming. Never a no ball.Wickets broken on free hit so they cant even be run out now, which is a rule. Dead ball all day.Fucking hell. How is all of Pakistan not fuming.

Waleed @weethelawyer Pakistan conceded 115 runs in the last 10 overs

Worst ever performance Pakistan conceded 115 runs in the last 10 oversWorst ever performance

Aqsa @Axer_Says Only Pakistan can lose a wining match 🙄 they botched it up yet again #INDvPAK Only Pakistan can lose a wining match 🙄 they botched it up yet again #INDvPAK

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad In last 10 years in international cricket, Virat Kohli has been dismissed by Pakistan pacers 10 times and only once by a spinner. Kohli's average vs Pakistan spinners is over 400.00!!! Pakistan should have played a 4th pacer (that's not a hindsight). #IndvPak In last 10 years in international cricket, Virat Kohli has been dismissed by Pakistan pacers 10 times and only once by a spinner. Kohli's average vs Pakistan spinners is over 400.00!!! Pakistan should have played a 4th pacer (that's not a hindsight). #IndvPak

Arslan Naseer - CBA @ArslanNaseerCBA



BTW wo no ball nahi thi ...



#PakVsInd Great fight Pakistan! Well Played India & Virat Kohli!BTW wo no ball nahi thi ... Great fight Pakistan! Well Played India & Virat Kohli! BTW wo no ball nahi thi ... #PakVsInd

"A lot of credit to Virat Kohli" - Pakistan captain Babar Azam speaks after the numbing loss

After largely being in the game for the majority of the second innings, Pakistan simply did not have an answer to Kohli's exploits, who once again backed up his status as a chase master.

The ace batter scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 deliveries, arguably one of his greatest knocks, especially considering the situation as well as the occasion.

Backing his bowlers despite the loss, Babar Azam said during the post-match presentation ceremony:

"Our bowlers bowled really well. All credit to Kohli and Pandya. It wasn't easy with the new ball. We had partnerships after 10 overs. We had a chance. We tried to stick to our plans. But credit to Virat Kohli. In the middle we decided we wanted a wicket and held the spinner back. We had a lot of positives. The way Iftikhar played and the way Shan played."

India will next take on the Netherlands on Thursday, October 27 in Sydney, while Babar Azam's side are slated to travel to Perth to face Zimbabwe on the same day.

Do the Men in Green only have themselves to blame for this crushing loss? Let us know what you think.

