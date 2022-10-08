IND vs PAK 2022: "Jemimah Rodrigues tried to get out thrice in the same over" - Anjum Chopra

Former cricketer Anjum Chopra wasn't pleased with Team India star Jemimah Rodrigues' shot selection during the Women's Asia Cup match against Pakistan.

The youngster was dropped in the same over bowled by Nida Dar. She tried to smash another delivery, but could only lob it to Tuba Hassan at short point and was dismissed for just two off eight balls.

Chopra feels Rodrigues' dismissal was a pivotal moment due to her incredible form in the Women's Asia Cup over the first few games. She wanted the youngster to take more responsibility and bat as deep as possible to take her team over the line.

Speaking in a video on her YouTube channel, here's what Anjum Chopra had to say about the dismissal:

"Jemimah Rodrigues tried to get out thrice in the same over. Despite being dropped twice, it was as if she had taken an oath to give catching practice to Pakistan. The approach of the top four was very unclear."

Anjum Chopra also questioned Deepti Sharma's shot selection

Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur were still present at the crease with the Women in Blue needing 48 from the last five overs. Deepti had already scored three boundaries and looked to put bowler Sadia Iqbal under pressure immediately by trying to scoop her.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



The yorker that sealed it for Pakistan



#BackOurGirls | #WomensAsiaCup2022



A famous win in SylhetThe yorker that sealed it for Pakistan A famous win in Sylhet 👏The yorker that sealed it for Pakistan 🎯 #BackOurGirls | #WomensAsiaCup2022 https://t.co/o2SiFJ3PO5

However, there was simply no pace in the delivery as she could only sky it into the hands of Pakistan captain Bisma Maroof. Anjum Chopra wasn't impressed with Deepti's shot selection at that crucial juncture in the game and stated:

"By the time Harmanpreet and Deepti Sharma were batting together, India had to go for the big shots. Deepti could have shown her experience at this stage, but she was dismissed after playing a bad shot. You can't scoop the ball behind fine leg when there is no pace that you can use."

India went on to loss the game by 13 runs while chasing a modest total of 137. This marked just the third instance of Pakistan beating the Indians in women's T20I history.

Poll : 0 votes