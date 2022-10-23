IND vs PAK 2022: "Play straight and within the ‘V'" - Sachin Tendulkar to Indian batters on combating Shaheen Afridi

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has advised his countrymen on the strategy to combat Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi in Sunday's clash at the T20 World Cup 2022. The retired cricketer suggested the batters play straight against the left-arm seamer.

Afridi, who missed a few months of international cricket due to injury, will be returning to the fold as the Men in Green hope to kickstart their campaign on a positive note.

The youngster has the ability to inflict damage with the new ball, having done it against India last year.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda Rohit Sharma

KL Rahul

Virat Kohli



Shaheen Shah Afridi was on today



Arguably one of the best young bowlers in cricket right now Rohit SharmaKL RahulVirat KohliShaheen Shah Afridi was ontodayArguably one of the best young bowlers in cricket right now ✅ Rohit Sharma✅ KL Rahul✅ Virat KohliShaheen Shah Afridi was on 🔥 today 🇵🇰Arguably one of the best young bowlers in cricket right now 🙌🌟 https://t.co/MZjLPZrMpP

When asked what the Master Blaster's approach would have been while facing Afridi, Tendulkar stated that he had not thought about it. However, the 49-year-old observed that since Afridi is an attacking bowler, batters should play it straight.

As quoted by News18, he said:

"I have not put my mind as such since I know I won’t be facing him. Shaheen is an attacking bowler and he likes to go for wickets. He pitches the ball up and backs himself to swing the ball.

"He has the capability to beat the batters in the air and off the pitch with his pace upfront. So with him strategy should be to play straight and within the ‘V'."

The 22-year-old produced a marvelous spell against India in Dubai in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. He took figures of 4-0-31-3, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul to help Pakistan to a 10-wicket win.

"Every ball, there is some kind of movement, as long as that is not commitment it is fine" - Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar. (Image Credits: Getty)

Tendulkar also conceded that a batter's trigger movement should not necessarily be a commitment to play a shot, adding:

"Trigger movement is a preparation to play the ball and not commitment, if you are not committing to play the ball, it could be either on front-foot or backfoot, but it is a trigger movement and not commitment. Because once you are committed on backfoot, you can’t come on the front-foot and vice versa.

"Trigger movement is about preparation. Every ball, there is some kind of movement, as long as that is not commitment it is fine."

It's worth noting that India enjoy a superior record over Pakistan, winning on five out of six occasions.

