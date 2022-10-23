IND vs PAK 2022: "Really like the way he bats and opens" - Tottenham star Matt Doherty on Team India's KL Rahul

Tottenham Hotspur footballer Matt Doherty recently revealed that he is a fan of Team India's opening batter KL Rahul and how he enjoys watching him bat.

In a video shared by Premier League India on Sunday, October 23, Doherty spoke about his fondness for the Indian batter. He highlighted how Rahul, with the way he times the ball, is a treat to watch.

He added that he has been a supporter of the Punjab franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and pointed out how Rahul contributed significantly with the bat when he was a part of the side.

Matt Doherty said:

"I like KL Rahul a lot, I like the way he opens and the way he bats. My team in the IPL has always been Kings XI, and obviously [he] didn't play for them last year, but he was the captain for them for a few years. I really like the way he bats and opens.

"I just like the way he times the ball, you know, whenever he times the ball, he's able to get it for a six or get it to the boundary without hitting huge shots. I like it when he starts fast, he used to do that a lot when he was at the Kings XI a few years ago. I remember he used to get off to a flyer. He's just a pleasing to the eye, elegant batsman."

Notably, Rahul was an internal part of the Kings XI (re-christened as Punjab Kings) from 2018 to 2021. He is the leading run-getter for the franchise in the cash-rich league, mustering 2548 runs from his 55 appearances.

KL Rahul to be seen in action against Pakistan on Sunday

Team India open their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on Sunday, October 23. The Rohit Sharma-led side take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening encounter of the showpiece event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

KL Rahul, as the opener, will be key for the Men in Blue in this crucial fixture. The right-handed batter has showcased impressive form lately after a string of underwhelming performances.

He was one of India's top performers with the bat in their three-match home T20I series against South Africa ahead of T20 World Cup 2022, scoring 108 runs from two games.

Rahul slammed a fine half-century during the side's warm-up match against Australia. The 30-year-old was the top run-scorer for Rohit Sharma and Co., finishing with 57 runs off 33 balls.

