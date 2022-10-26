IND vs PAK 2022: "The greatest cricket game I have played or been a part of" - Ravichandran Ashwin on T20 World Cup game against Pakistan

Ravichandran Ashwin has labeled India's T20 World Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan as one of the greatest-ever games that he has featured in so far in his cricketing career.

The veteran spinner pointed out how it would be very tough for any other match to take the place of the last-ball thriller between India and Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin stated:

"I can say that this was one of the greatest moments of my life. I have so many memories and whenever I say that this is the greatest, another one keeps getting better and becoming the greatest.

"That's why I am calling it one of the greatest. This will be very tough to beat, if not the greatest. The greatest cricket game I have played or been a part of."

Ashwin was instrumental in Team India's emphatic four-wicket win over their arch-rivals at the ongoing showpiece T20 event.

The 36-year-old bowled a tidy spell, conceding 23 runs off three overs. However, it was his effort with the bat that helped India clinch victory. Coming to bat when the Men in Blue required two off the final delivery, Ashwin showcased exemplary composure to win it for his side.

"Any India-Pakistan game never looks like any other cricket match as far as I know" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin went on to say how the stakes are always very high whenever India and Pakistan lock horns on the cricket field. He highlighted how the magnitude of the match has increased year-after-year.

The crafty spinner also spoke about how there is huge hype around these matches, given all the buzz among fans as well as on social media. He opined that the rivalry between the two sides is expected to intensify further, considering their recent closely fought battles.

He added:

"Any India-Pakistan game never looks like any other cricket match as far as I know. I have been from 2010-11. Since then, every time I played an India-Pakistan game, the magnitude and the enormous nature of the game only keeps getting increased.

"They say that the gap shouldn't increase between any two sides, right? Because then the rivalry between the sides will only get more intense. Even the battle between fans in general, the social media rage, and the importance this game gets."

Pakistan registered a decent score of 159 after being asked to bat first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Rohit Sharma-led side chased down the tricky target successfully on the very last ball thanks to Virat Kohli’s sensational 82-run unbeaten knock.

