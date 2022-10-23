IND vs PAK 2022: "The side who handles pressure better usually ends up winning" - Virender Sehwag on the importance of composure in India vs Pakistan encounters

Former batter Virender Sehwag feels that the side that deals well with pressure between India and Pakistan usually ends up as winners when the two teams meet.

Composure is paramount as the two teams gear up to face off in the Super12s stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. The match will take place at the sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23.

Pressure has often got the better of the players during contests between the two arch-rivals. Their most recent set of encounters have been nail-biters ending in the last over, with both sides winning a game apiece against each other at the 2022 Asia Cup.

Noting that the rivalry is much more balanced than lopsided now as the teams are evenly matched, Virender Sehwag said on Cricbuzz:

"Everyone wishes to see a contest between these two sides, there won't be an empty seat. The side who handles pressure better usually ends up winning. Babar Azam's side has handled pressure well on several occasions, it is good for the rivalry, it should not be one-sided."

Both India and Pakistan will be keen to get their campaign off to a bright start. They are among the favorites to qualify out of Group 2 of the Super 12s and make it into the semi-finals of the tournament.

"I still believe India are the better side in comparison" - Ajay Jadeja

India and Pakistan boast a slew of match-winners, particularly in the shortest format, making their face-off much more interesting.

The tale of the tape when it comes to contests between the two sides recently has always been India's batting powerhouse going up against Pakistan's pace battery. It is expected to be no different this time around as well.

Despite the recent head-to-head record being slightly in favor of Pakistan, former cricketer Ajay Jadeja believes the Men in Blue are the better side out of the two. He said during the same interaction:

"The matches are more fun to watch if it is evenly contested. Now, the pressure in both sides. Pakistan may have won two of the last three matches against their rivals, but I still believe India are the better side in comparison. There is absolutely no doubt about that."

The last three meetings between the two sides have been held at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The sides will now play at one of the most iconic cricket venues for the first time against each other in the MCG.

Noting that no player across either squad might have experienced the pressure that they are about to feel while taking the field in Melbourne, Jadeja said:

"I doubt we will ever witness a larger crowd than this for an India- Pakistan contest. Also, this is happening at a time where the players have largely been playing without crowds. No player might have experienced the amount of pressure such as this one."

Rohit Sharma's side will look to make amends for their Asia Cup loss against the Men in Green when the two teams meet on Sunday.

