IND vs PAK 2022: "They are just a step towards the destination" - Gautam Gambhir downplays hype surrounding India-Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 game

Former opening batter Gautam Gambhir believes that Team India's entire focus should be on lifting the T20 World Cup 2022, and not just on winning their opening game against Pakistan.

In a video shared by Lucknow Super Giants, Gambhir mentioned that the fixture shouldn't be considered a must-win encounter just because India are taking on their arch-rivals.

He suggested that the result of the game against Pakistan wouldn't matter much if the Men in Blue clinched the title.

He stated:

"Pakistan are not the destination, they are just a step towards the destination. We have to see the match that way, rather than making it a do-or-die game because it is against Pakistan."

He continued:

"Ultimately, the motive is to lift the trophy on November 13. If India win the cup, the result of the game against Pakistan won’t matter."

Notably, India have an upper hand over Pakistan when it comes to the head-to-head record at the showpiece event. The Indian side have won five games over the Men in Green, the most by any team against Pakistan in the history of the T20 World Cup.

The Pakistani side, on the other hand, secured their maiden win over India at the event last year in the UAE, securing a comprehensive 10-wicket victory at the Dubai International Stadium.

"India should prepare in the same way as they do for warmup matches or a bilateral series" - Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir went on to say that Team India should not take their match against Pakistan differently, suggesting they treat it like another bilateral series fixture or a warmup match.

The cricketer-turned-commentator mentioned how the occasion of an India-Pakistan game won't be the main deciding factor, as the contest is ultimately going to be between the bat and ball.

He added:

"I think India should prepare in the same way as they do for warmup matches or a bilateral series. The contest is not the big occasion of an India-Pakistan match, it’s between the bat and ball."

He concluded:

"The ball is going to come and you are going to have the bat in your hand and vice versa. If you win that contest, it doesn’t matter who the opposition is."

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will battle it out against Babar Azam's men at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23. The encounter is of utmost importance for both teams as they look to kick off their campaign on a winning note.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes