IND vs PAK 2022: "They cannot play him" - Netizens react as Arshdeep Singh's new-ball burst stuns Pakistan

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh delivered an impactful spell with the new ball during Team India's T20 World Cup 2022 encounter against Pakistan on Sunday, October 23.

Arshdeep struck on his very first ball, dismissing Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for a golden duck. The star batter was undone by the youngster's inswinging delivery and was dismissed leg before in the second over of the contest.

The 23-year-old provided India with yet another massive breakthrough by getting rid of the in-form Mohammad Rizwan in his next over. He surprised the batter with a well-directed short ball.

While Rizwan attempted to play the hook shot, all he could manage was a thick top edge, and the ball went straight to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was stationed at fine-leg.

Arshdeep received praise from all quarters for his sensational opening burst, with many fans taking to social media to laud the bowler for his inspired spell.

Here are some of the reactions:

Faiz Rizvi @iphoneheard

#BabarAzam #Melbourne #arshdeepsingh was abused trolled & what not after his dropped catch was Pakistan. His reply? Dismissing their main man Babar Azam for a golden duck #arshdeepsingh was abused trolled & what not after his dropped catch was Pakistan. His reply? Dismissing their main man Babar Azam for a golden duck #BabarAzam #Melbourne https://t.co/z5JIwovWWN

Umar Farooq @mepatriotic



Was heavily criticized for dropping a catch in the Asia Cup



And today has proved to be a game changer



Whatever will be the Result

You are the Player of the match

#PakVsInd What a Powerful Come back By ArshdeepWas heavily criticized for dropping a catch in the Asia CupAnd today has proved to be a game changerWhatever will be the ResultYou are the Player of the match #INDvsPAK 2022 #INDvsPAK What a Powerful Come back By ArshdeepWas heavily criticized for dropping a catch in the Asia CupAnd today has proved to be a game changerWhatever will be the Result You are the Player of the match ❤️#PakVsInd #INDvsPAK2022 #INDvsPAK

Arushi Singh @Arushi_04

..Arshdeep u just proved this as loud as possible

#INDvsPAK Actions speaks louder than words..Arshdeep u just proved this as loud as possible #loveuarshdeep Actions speaks louder than words ..Arshdeep u just proved this as loud as possible #loveuarshdeep #INDvsPAK

Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ @pulkit5Dx Literally Every Indian To Arshdeep Singh rn-: Literally Every Indian To Arshdeep Singh rn-: https://t.co/O3xfdAuT3l

ansu @proudrondu Arshdeep teaching us how to come back #indvspakmatch Arshdeep teaching us how to come back #indvspakmatch

[email protected] 🥀 @kittu_25 raha hain.

Waqt kisi ka bhi ho, kabhi ek sa nahi rehta.

#INDvsPAK2022

#T20WC2022 Jis #Arshdeep ko kabhi itni gaaliyaan padi thi, aaj wahi chamakraha hain.Waqt kisi ka bhi ho, kabhi ek sa nahi rehta. Jis #Arshdeep ko kabhi itni gaaliyaan padi thi, aaj wahi chamak 🔅 raha hain. Waqt kisi ka bhi ho, kabhi ek sa nahi rehta. #INDvsPAK2022 #T20WC2022

Negativity @maddiesays3 Ajj choti Diwali hai humare #ArshDeep ko chamakna toh padega Ajj choti Diwali hai humare #ArshDeep ko chamakna toh padega 😎

ChandraAshutosh @ChandraAshutos2 Arshdeep Singh is the best in the making Arshdeep Singh is the best in the making

Notably, Arshdeep was targeted by a certain section of fans at the Asia Cup for dropping a catch in a vital game against Pakistan. The talented youngster silenced his critics with his exceptional performance and redeemed himself by sending Pakistan's two top batters early.

Iftikhar Ahmed's fine half-century gives Pakistan a glimmer of hope after shaky start against India

Rohit Sharma won the toss at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and elected to field first on Sunday, October 23. Pakistan didn't have an ideal start with the bat, losing both of their openers in the first four overs.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood steadied the ship for their side, stitching together a gutsy 76-run partnership off 50 deliveries. Ahmed struck a splendid half-century under pressure before being dismissed by Mohammed Shami in the 13th over.

India will look to come up with a dominant performance in the death overs as well. At the time of writing, Pakistan have posted 106 runs from 15 overs. However, they have already lost six wickets.

All eyes will be on Arshdeep as he is expected to play a major role in the backend of the innings as well. For Pakistan, the onus will be on Masood and Mohammad Nawaz to take their team to an impressive total.

