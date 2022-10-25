IND vs PAK 2022: "Those 2 sixes off Haris Rauf are 2 of the greatest shots played by an Indian batsman" - Ravi Shastri on Virat Kohli's spellbinding hits in the penultimate over

Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri has termed Virat Kohli's consecutive sixes off Haris Rauf as the greatest set of shots ever played by an Indian batter. The mind-numbing shots by the former Indian skipper paved the way to a four-wicket win over Pakistan to begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on a high on Sunday, October 23.

With 28 required off eight deliveries, Pakistan were in the driver's seat heading into the final over. However, Kohli cleared the long Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) boundaries with jaw-dropping shots to conclude the over, bringing India back into the game.

The final over, bowled by Mohammad Nawaz, saw the remaining 16 runs being scored, with Kohli remaining unbeaten on 82 off 52 deliveries.

Opining that Sachin Tendulkar's iconic six off Shoaib Akhtar over the off-side in the 2003 ODI World Cup was the only debatable contender when compared to Kohli's sixes, Shastri said:

"In all my years of playing and watching India vs Pakistan, those two sixes off Haris Rauf are two of the greatest shots played by an Indian batsman. The only comparison is Sachin Tendulkar’s six off Shoaib Akhtar in Centurion in 2003 World Cup. These two are the biggest knocks I have seen where quality fast bowling has been taken apart."

With Shadab Khan completing a tight spell from one end in the middle overs, India had to take down Pakistan's pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah for victory. Virat Kohli did just that, first taking down the not fully-fit Afridi before reserving his best for Rauf's final set of deliveries.

Stating the importance of taking down the Pakistani pace unit, Shastri said:

"To win the match, they had to take down the Pakistani pacers who are fast, furious, and very skilful. We saw that Hardik wasn’t able to connect with his big hits. Kohli had to step up. That’s the time the wrist helps."

Despite a good bowling performance, especially with the new ball, Rauf and Afridi had a combined economy of 8.75.

"I saw something similar to myself in Virat" - Ravi Shastri

Kohli's captaincy reign flourished under the regime of Shastri, who served as Team India's head coach in what turned out to be a memorable spell.

The duo took Indian cricket to greater heights and have always maintained a good relationship.

Claiming that he saw some traits of himself reflected in Kohli, Shastri said:

"I saw something similar to myself in Virat. To start from No. 10 and to open and do what I did, I am proud of it. You need balls. Virat is a superior talent than me of course, but I sensed a similarity of character. That drive. That steel."

Kohli returned to his best after a grueling and relentless phase where he consistently fell short of runs, no matter what approach he took. Lack of luck and several other factors played their part as the former Indian skipper endured the worst phase of his career so far.

Opining that Kohli made the right decision by taking a break following a poor first-half of 2022, Shastri said:

"I knew he would bounce back; the only thing was he needed to be in that space to self-reflect. Here is where that break helped. He is a wiser man now."

India are scheduled to face the Netherlands next at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, October 27, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

