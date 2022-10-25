Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on Virat Kohli's masterclass against Pakistan, which led India to a memorable four-wicket win to begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on a high.

The ace batter scored an unbeaten 82 off 52 deliveries and single-handedly took down the Pakistan bowling unit at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23.

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri share a special bond, and the pair were primarily responsible for elevating India's status in Test cricket by broadening their overseas potential.

Their like-minded aggressiveness was also a huge factor in instilling a tougher mentality into the majority of first-team players who are still a part of the side.

Revealing that he got emotional while watching Kohli steer India to a win over their arch-rivals, Shastri told the Indian Express:

"I got emotional when it was all unfolding. I have seen what he has gone through in the last couple of years. We all know the recent context. Did I have something to say to him at the end? Frankly, not a thing. We are a country with short memories; topi masters of the world! We flip, change in two minutes."

India gained two crucial points courtesy of their narrow win over Pakistan in their first Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue have employed a different approach to the shortest format since the previous edition of the World Cup, which was Shastri's final assignment as head coach of Team India.

"When I saw Kohli struggle in the IPL, I felt he needed a break" - Ravi Shastri

It wasn't all smooth sailing for Kohli heading into the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The criticism drew large from every corner, with some even questioning his place in the squad.

The first half of the year was largely a forgettable one for the former Indian skipper. He began the year with a bleak home season, which was followed by a woeful Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign and an England tour.

After being rested for the series against the West Indies and Zimbabwe, Kohli made his return at the 2022 Asia Cup.

Noting that the COVID-19 and the bubble life it brought upon had a huge role to play in Kohli's prolonged rough patch, Shastri said:

"I saw the effect of it on not just Virat Kohli but players around the globe. Ben Stokes is a prime example, as he has himself shared. I had said at that time he could be the first of many. And when I saw Kohli struggle in the IPL, I felt he needed a break. That’s why I strongly felt he needed a break. I am a doctor’s son after all! "

Commenting further on Kohli's improved body language since the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, Shastri added:

"When he came back for the Asia Cup, I wasn’t bothered about foot movement or any such. I was only looking for the body language. I saw composure and calmness. I knew he was on the right track. Just as he was in the game last night."

Kohli will next be seen in action in Team India's upcoming Super 12 encounter against the Netherlands on Thursday, October 27, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

