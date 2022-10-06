IND vs SA 2022: "Catch na pakadne ki kasam khaayi hai"- Furious fans slam Team India for dropped catches and poor fielding

Team India had another horrible day on the field as they dropped multiple catches and were also lazy at times, conceding easy runs to the Proteas in the first ODI on Thursday, October 6, in Lucknow.

In a rain-shortened game and conditions ideal for fast bowlers, the hosts began well with the ball, not allowing South Africa to get off to a flying start.

David Miller (75*) and Heinrich Klaasen (74*), however, applied much-needed acceleration in the second half of their innings to set India a daunting target of 250 in 40 overs.

The target would have been considerably less had the hosts held onto the catches. Mohammed Siraj and Ravi Bishnoi dropped one catch each in the 38th over, which helped the tourists to put some extra runs on the board.

Fans on Twitter slammed the hosts' fielding and are concerned about the drop in their standards of late as this has been a regular occurrence. Many particularly reacted to the instance where the ball-boy caught the ball better than the fielders, during Avesh Khan's last over.

Here are some of the reactions:

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire If i was Avesh Khan I'd have collected demerit points worth a whole year ban with the things I'd have said in those few minutes. If i was Avesh Khan I'd have collected demerit points worth a whole year ban with the things I'd have said in those few minutes.

#IndvsSAodi We are not going to win any world cup with this level of fielding We are not going to win any world cup with this level of fielding 😭#IndvsSAodi

JK @duraijagadeesh #INDvsSA #IndvsSAodi This guy should be fielding for Team India , poor Avesh Khan #INDvsSA #IndvsSAodi This guy should be fielding for Team India , poor Avesh Khan https://t.co/dFWqurK7Em

Vishal. @SportyVishal Looks like, generational talent Ruturaj Gaikwad is fielding today with oily hands. Looks like, generational talent Ruturaj Gaikwad is fielding today with oily hands.

joe root stan account @SabeehaMajid India fielding like an under 11 team India fielding like an under 11 team

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit Indian team taking the "fielding doesn't matter" theory to extremes Indian team taking the "fielding doesn't matter" theory to extremes

The standards have dropped and how!



#INDvSA The Indian fielding/catching, for quite some time, has been abysmal.The standards have dropped and how! The Indian fielding/catching, for quite some time, has been abysmal.The standards have dropped and how!#INDvSA

Abhay @ImAbhay3 We can pick two more teams and win every worst fielding comp if there ever was one. We can pick two more teams and win every worst fielding comp if there ever was one.

#INDvSA By some distance the best fielding by an Indian in that over by Avesh Khan. By some distance the best fielding by an Indian in that over by Avesh Khan. #INDvSA https://t.co/csgcPSTz79

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Our catching reaching that stage where making fun of Pakistan's fielding is out of option. Our catching reaching that stage where making fun of Pakistan's fielding is out of option.

Anjaneya Das @AnjaneyaDas11 Nowadays when I am seeing India's fielding,my respect for Pakistani fielders is continuously growing up. Nowadays when I am seeing India's fielding,my respect for Pakistani fielders is continuously growing up.

Vishesh Koul @visheshkoul Catch na pakadne ki kasam khaayi hai.... Catch na pakadne ki kasam khaayi hai....

#IndvsSAodi The ball boy took a fine catch and showed Indian players how to take the catches. The ball boy took a fine catch and showed Indian players how to take the catches.#IndvsSAodi

1. Bishnoi dropped the catch

2. When Siraj dropped it Avesh when1. Bishnoi dropped the catch2. When Siraj dropped it https://t.co/ugq2TmTg8d

Vishesh Koul @visheshkoul Useless Direct Hits, We Will do it

Take Catches, We don't do it... Useless Direct Hits, We Will do itTake Catches, We don't do it...

CricRoyale @cricroyale Routine tweet : Pathetic fielding continues 🙃

BTW this fielding and Miller sending Aveesh back into fever mode, took lot of time to recover from the recent pastings. Routine tweet : Pathetic fielding continues 🙃BTW this fielding and Miller sending Aveesh back into fever mode, took lot of time to recover from the recent pastings.

Team India's fielding is becoming a growing concern

Ever since the Asia Cup 2022, Team India's fielding has been on the decline. It was one of the main reasons why they were knocked out of the continental tournament and it continued in the T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

A new-look Men in Blue stepped on the field today and it seemed like they would put on a better show. But it wasn't to be as Miller and Klaasen added 139 runs for the fifth wicket to take the Proteas to a commanding total.

Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravi Bishnoi were among the wickets but the hosts failed to make further inroads and that helped South Africa get the big finish they needed.

The visitors have already sent back Shubman Gill (3) and are right on top of the Men in Blue at the moment.

Someone from the hosts will need to bat deep and build at least a couple of good partnerships to take them closer to the total.

